Report: Hornets sign Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

Guard Isaiah Thomas. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Wojnarowski reports that Thomas has spent "most of" the past two campaigns out the NBA after a "serious hip injury derailed his career", but he's had brief stints with both the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers this season. The 33-year-old signed a 10-day contract with Los Angeles in December and averaged 9.3 points and 25.3 minutes per game over four contests with the squad.

In one game with the Mavericks, Thomas scored six points and added four assists in 13 minutes.

The diminutive lefty was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the final pick of the 2011 NBA Draft and spent the first three seasons of his career with the team, recording 20.3 points per game and a career-high 6.3 assists and 34.7 minutes per game during the 2013-14 campaign. Thomas then split time between the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics in 2014-15, before making his only two All-Star squads in the next two seasons -- his final two full years in Boston.

Thomas played in all 82 contests in 2015-16 with the C's and appeared in 76 the following season while averaging a career-high 28.9 points per tilt (third in the NBA). From 2017 through 2020, Thomas played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.

He appeared in three games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season.