Stellantis this week showed the first images of its new battery-electric Jeep offering, which is set to go on sale in early 2023. The unnamed new Jeep EV will ride on Stellantis’ STLA Small platform – a dedicated EV architecture that will underpin a variety of future compact and subcompact EVs from the automaker’s various mass-market and luxury brands. The vehicle appears to share styling cues with other current small Jeep crossover models like the Renegade and Compass and will serve as a direct rival to other future small GM electric crossovers like the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO