Cowboys’ comeback attempt falls short against SDSU

LARAMIE – A second-half surge wasn’t enough for the University of Wyoming to overcome a double-digit deficit Monday night in a battle of two of the top four teams in the Mountain West.

The Cowboys cut an 11-point San Diego State lead down to one possession on multiple occasions in the final 6½ minutes, but couldn’t get over the hump in a 73-66 loss at the Arena-Auditorium.

UW appeared to grab a late defensive rebound that would’ve given it the ball down one with 1:51 remaining, but sophomore guard Xavier DuSell was whistled for a touch foul away from the play, and Nathan Mensah proceeded to knock down two free throws to stretch SDSU’s lead back to three.

Sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden, who scored UW’s final seven points, answered with a pair of free throws of his own at the other end. However, the Cowboys wouldn’t score again, as Trey Pulliam made a layup followed by a contested mid-range jumper with 19 seconds left to put the game away.

UW players expressed frustration with the foul call in question, but also noted they should have put themselves in a better situation leading up to that moment.

“It's pretty frustrating, but at the same time, it can't come down to that,” senior guard Hunter Maldonado said. “It can't even look like it's a foul in that situation, because you don't know what the referee is going to do, and what he's going to call and not call.

“It is frustrating, but we have to be able to rebound from that and find a way to close the game.”

Added Oden: “It's definitely frustrating. But in games like that, we can't start off slow, so it's not coming down to little things like that. It shouldn't be coming down to a little foul.”

Heading into Monday night, UW's greatest concern appeared to be a stout SDSU defense that leads the country in adjusted defensive efficiency. It was the Aztecs' performance on the other end of the floor, however, that told the story of the first half.

The Cowboys entered the break with 37 points on 46.4% shooting, as four different players combined for eight 3-pointers. Still, they took a seven-point deficit into halftime, as SDSU shot 53.6% and 10 of 14 from deep, with senior guard Matt Bradley pouring in 20 points in the first 20 minutes. Bradley finished the game with a career-high 30 points and five made 3-pointers.

“One, he's a really good player, but two, we wanted to push up and make him put it on the floor,” UW coach Jeff Linder said of Bradley. “We know he likes to shoot those measured 3s. He shot a couple of them from pretty deep, but the first one in transition, (Maldonado) was too low in the pickup point. Then there were a couple deep ones that (DuSell) gave up, but give him credit.

“He made tough shots. It wasn't like there wasn't a guy right there. That's what a really good player does.”

UW’s top two scorers – Maldonado and sophomore forward Graham Ike – combined for only 23 points on 10-of-29 shooting, although Maldonado did record a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. This marked the third triple-double by a Cowboy in program history, and first since Justin Williams did so in 2006.

The Pokes’ supporting cast helped pick up the slack, with Oden scoring 17 points and Drake Jeffries adding 13 points – 12 of which came on four first-half 3-pointers, including one at the halftime buzzer.

SDSU hit two quick 3-pointers out of the break to extend its lead to a game-high 11 points with just under 18 minutes remaining, but the Aztecs cooled off significantly after that. They missed 16 of their next 20 field goal attempts, and UW would out-score its opponent 25-15 over the next 15½ minutes.

Ultimately, though, it wasn’t enough to cancel out SDSU’s strong start. The Cowboys were out-rebounded 40-33 for the game, with the Aztecs grabbing 10 offensive boards that led to 12 second-chance points.

“In terms of rebounding, guarding the ball, ball screen defense, it's not rocket science,” Linder said. “You just have to do it better. The team that shows up in the second half and holds a team like that to 30%, we'll give ourselves a chance. But you can't be the team that comes out and allows them to go 54% and make 10 threes in the first half.”

With Monday's loss, UW will need to win its final two games and have Boise State lose its last two in order to claim a share of the MW regular-season title. The Cowboys, who have a half-game lead over third-place Colorado State, will return to action at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at UNLV.

SAN DIEGO STATE 73, WYOMING 66

San Diego State: Johnson 2-4 0-0 6, Mensah 0-2 6-6 6, Bradley 10-20 5-7 30, Pulliam 6-11 0-0 14, Butler 2-6 2-2 6, Seiko 3-6 0-0 9, Diabate 1-2 0-2 2, Arop 0-3 0-0 0, Baker-Mazara 0-4 0-0 0, Tomaic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-58 13-17 73

Wyoming: Oden 5-10 4-4 17, Ike 4-12 2-2 10, Jeffries 4-8 2-2 14, Maldonado 6-17 1-4 13, DuSell 0-3 0-0 0, Wenzel 2-3 0-0 6, Reynolds 2-5 1-3 6, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-58 10-15 66

Halftime: SDSU 44, UW 37. 3-pointers: SDSU 12-22 (Bradley 5-9, Seiko 3-4, Johnson 2-2, Pulliam 2-5, Butler 0-1, Diabate 0-1); UW 10-27 (Jeffries 4-8, Oden 3-8, Wenzel 2-3, Reynolds 1-3, Maldonado 0-2, DuSell 0-3). Rebounds: SDSU 40 (Mensah 9); UW 33 (Maldonado 11, Ike 10). Assists: SDSU 10 (Bradley 4); UW 14 (Maldonado 11). Turnovers: SDSU 10 (Bradley 4); UW 8 (Maldonado 3). Blocks: SDSU 5 (Mensah 2, Arop 2); UW 3 (Jeffries 2). Steals: SDSU 6 (Butler 2); UW 5 (Reynolds 2). Team fouls: SDSU 18; UW 12

Attendance: 5,438.