NBA

Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine: Fan excitement to a point where I haven’t seen before

By Kevin Powell, Dave Marzullo
 2 days ago

Kevin Powell talks with All-Star Zach LaVine about the Bulls’ success this season as well as their struggles against top tier opponents. LaVine also talks about his experience playing in a packed United Center this season and the excitement around the team.  And hear how you can enter for a chance to win a signed basketball by LaVine.

