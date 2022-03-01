Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine: Fan excitement to a point where I haven’t seen before
Kevin Powell talks with All-Star Zach LaVine about the Bulls’ success this season as well as their struggles against top tier opponents. LaVine also talks about his experience playing in a packed United Center this season and the excitement around the team. And hear how you can enter for a chance to win a signed basketball by LaVine.More Bulls coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
