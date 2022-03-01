ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Jessica Parker Teams With Zando to Launch New Book Publishing Imprint

By Lexy Perez
Sarah Jessica Parker is set to partner with independent publisher Zando to launch her own imprint.

Parker will acquire books under the SJP Lit imprint, it was announced Tuesday, with the actress set to publish books described as “sweeping, expansive, thought-provoking and big-hearted literary and commercial works that are inclusive of international and underrepresented voices, leveraging her far-reaching celebrity to connect both emerging and established authors with new and eager readers.”

Parker will be involved in the publishing process, including selection, acquisition, cover design and release of the books. Four to six titles are already committed to publish over three years.

For the imprint, Parker reteams with Zando Founder and CEO Molly Stern, who led Penguin Random House’s Crown Publishing Group as senior vp and publisher when the actress launched SJP for Hogarth. Books published under that imprint included Fatima Farheen Mirza’s New York Times best-seller A Place for Us, Golden Child by Claire Adam — winner of the Desmond Elliott Prize — and Dawn , the story collection by a former co-chair of Turkey’s People’s Democratic Party Selahattin Demirtas.

“It is with tremendous pride and delight that I announce the launch of my new imprint, SJP Lit,” said Parker. “I’m thrilled to be back in the business of books, in partnership once again with the great Molly Stern and the brilliant team she’s built at Zando. I make no secret of my devotion to books, the necessary role they play in my life and my endless admiration for authors and storytellers. So it’s simply a dream come true to have the opportunity to participate again in the discovery and support of extraordinary new voices. I feel especially fortunate to take part in the process of helping readers uncover their new favorite books and authors, a task I don’t take lightly and will tend to fiercely.”

Stern added in a statement, “Sarah Jessica’s authentic passion for and commitment to books has long been a source of deep inspiration to me and a guiding light for Zando’s mission. Reading, discovering, and discussing exciting new voices with her is one of life’s great pleasures. Sarah Jessica is an essential part of Zando’s DNA, and I’m so proud to be able to build and publish with her again.”

Zando, founded by Stern in 2020, partners with influential creators, organizations and institutions to publish titles under their own imprints.

Parker is the latest addition to join the publisher’s roster of partners, which also includes Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions, John Legend’s Get Lifted, and Gillian Flynn, who will publish books under the Hillman Grad Books, Get Lifted Books and Gillian Flynn Books imprints.

Zando will publish its first three books under its eponymous imprint this spring.

#Book Publishing#Imprint#Penguin Random House#Crown Publishing Group#New York Times#The Desmond Elliott Prize
