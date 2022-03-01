ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Philip Morris International Joins SXSW for Unsmoke the Future Initiative

By Chloe Castleberry
BlogHer
BlogHer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qL1s_0eSYoBz000

Did you miss last year’s virtual SXSW Conference? If so, not only can you make up for it by attending the event in person this year, but you can also attend a four-day activation hosted by Philip Morris International (PMI) complete with industry experts, innovators, and creative powerhouses . This year, BlogHer and Rolling Stone are joining PMI to Unsmoke the Future at the 2022 SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas.

From March 12-15 you can listen to panel discussions, hear from innovative speakers, and engage with thought leaders on how we, as a society, can embrace dialogue and drive change. PMI believes that dialogue is the key to making change and that passion for conversation can help deliver a better, more inclusive future. So, join us for the opportunity to engage and converse at SXSW—whether you plan on coming for just one day or all four!

Check out PMI’s panel descriptions below.

Day 1: Saturday, March 12
People—Unleashing the Power of the Individual

Panel | Inclusive Future

Companies are working towards more inclusive and diverse workplaces. While we can measure and report on diversity it is still a challenge to measure one of the most important metrics – inclusion. As the world demands more accountability and transparency, how can companies measure real progress, and can technology help build a more inclusive workplace?

Day 2: Sunday, March 13
Business—The Speed of Change

Panel | The New Decision-Makers

Technology and social media platforms have given the average consumer unprecedented influence on products and services. With more access to research and increasing demands for transparency, consumers are driving change at record speeds. In this panel, we talk to thought leaders about how consumers are wielding this power for good.

Day 3: Monday, March 14
People—Changing the World for Better through Listening

Panel | Trust & Relationships

Our panel of changemakers and thought leaders discuss why it’s crucial to build strong and trusting relationships with followers and the importance of empowering people with the truth.

Day 4: Tuesday, March 15
Business—Governing Business for Better

Panel | Governing Business for Better

As world issues get more complex and demand immediate action, governments and business leaders are coming together to create solutions. Recent government initiatives such as the bipartisan infrastructure bill, illustrate how business and government leaders can align on ideas that shape the future.

Note: All panel discussions are to begin at 11am.

This article was created by BlogHer for Philip Morris International.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BlogHer

Alexandra Nicole Nolan on How to Launch a Successful Business

Businesswoman, blogger, influencer, and first-time author Alexandra Nicole Nolan has had a noteworthy career as an entrepreneur. After quitting her corporate job, she found purpose in building and selling several successful small businesses. She describes herself as an unconventional entrepreneur which is also the title of her new book coming out in March.  Ahead, Nolan who is a member of the SHE Media Collective, shares her tips on how aspiring entrepreneurs and creators can pursue their work-life passion and succeed while doing what they love.  Tell us a little bit about your blog City Chic Living and your entrepreneurship ventures After graduating from...
SMALL BUSINESS
BlogHer

10 Black Publishers in the SHE Media Collective to Watch

Welcome to BlogHer Creative Corner. An interview series highlighting our very creative and inspiring publishing partners and content creators across the SHE Media Collective.  In 2020, 20 big advertisers pledged to spend between 2% and 5% of their annual media budgets on Black-owned media outlets. Since then, several initiatives have launched with a focus on paying more attention and giving long due accolades to Black publishers and content creators. The recent partnership between the SHE Media Collective’s Meaningful Marketplace and Group Black is a trailblazing initiative to lead the push for Black-owned media investment.  In a continuous celebration of Black History Month,...
CELEBRITIES
BlogHer

The Underrated Funding Options Women of Color Should Know About

One of the biggest misconceptions around funding is that there are only so many choices you have. We assume that our success is limited unless we, for example, win a contest, save enough of our personal funds, or go viral. During BlogHer’s previous International Women’s Day event, a trio of experts put that harmful myth to bed while waxing poetic about all of the funding types entrepreneurs should know about. “There’s two main buckets of financing and these days, most attention goes to equity [funding]. Media is constantly writing about angel [investors] and venture capitalists and having to pitch them, but...
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

Major Portland-area foundation announces Microsoft exec as new CEO

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has a new CEO and executive director: Romanita Hairston, who comes to the Vancouver-based charitable organization from Microsoft. Hairston will start in her role in July. “Romanita has an excellent background to assume this role, bringing a rich understanding of the Murdock Trust, our mission,...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Austin, TX
City
Converse, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Benzinga

American Cannabis Company Partners With Bubba Kush Marijuana Brand

American Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMJ) (ACC) formed a partnership with the Bubba Kush cannabis brand. As part of this partnership, the company will provide extensive cultivation and consulting services to Bubba Kush, and work closely with them to produce a line of Clean Green Certified cannabis. In addition, ACC will produce, package, sell and distribute the Bubba Kush brand across Colorado.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

MediaJel Launches New Funding Platform For Cannabis Marketers

MediaJel recently launched an online funding source dedicated to helping regulated marketers access and utilize essential funds to build brand awareness, acquire new customers and grow their businesses. The new platform, MediaJel Capital, offers funding solutions designed to help cannabis and CBD brands, dispensaries, delivery services and other regulated businesses...
MARKETS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kara Trousdale Joins Beautycounter as Chief Commercial Officer

Click here to read the full article. Beautycounter, an early “clean” beauty proponent, has tapped Kara Trousdale as chief commercial officer, WWD has learned. Trousdale was previously at Amazon for eight years, most recently serving as chief marketing officer for Amazon Fashion since September 2021.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy' At Beautycounter, the executive will aim to widen accessibility of “clean” beauty as she oversees the brand’s omnichannel model, focusing on scaling retail and e-commerce. “As a longtime customer and admirer of the business,...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple launches first Entrepreneur Camp for Latin business owners

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Continuing its series of training for business founders from underrepresented backgrounds, Apple has announced the start of its new Entrepreneur Camp for Latin founders.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sxsw#Sxsw Conference#Pmi#Rolling Stone#Unsmoke#The Speed Of Change Panel
bloomberglaw.com

Samaa Haridi Joins King & Spalding for International Arbitration

International arbitration lawyer Samaa Haridi has joined as a partner in King & Spalding’s trial and global disputes practice group in the New York office, the law firm announced Tuesday. Haridi has worked for over 20 years in international commercial and investment arbitrations, according to King & Spalding. She...
LAW
TechRadar

Salesforce wants to know why employees hate its NFT plans

It's fair to say that Salesforce's plan to get into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) has not gone down too well with its workers. As soon as the news was made public, employees voiced their extreme scepticism – both publicly and privately. The plans involved, among other things, creating a new...
BUSINESS
FraminghamSOURCE

Ameresco Announces Participation in the Guidehouse Clean Hydrogen Economy Consortium Pilot Project Launch

FRAMINGHAM – Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based cleantech integrator specializing in renewable energy and energy efficiency, announced its participation in a Hydrogen Pilot Project was selected by vote from a new consortium, Building the Clean Hydrogen Economy, formed by Guidehouse, a leading provider of consulting services. The new consortium operates...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Droga5 Expands, Opens New Office in São Paulo, Brazil

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 24, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the expansion of Droga5 — part of Accenture Interactive — into Brazil in response to market and client demand for its signature creativity, brand thinking and proven ability to lead brands into the future. This press release features...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
BlogHer

Blogger LaToi Storr on the Importance of Having a Support System

In addition to channeling her passion for writing into helping people navigate their mental health and find self-love, LaToi Storr also hosts a podcast and has several other creative projects going on at a time. Even as she has learned to successfully juggle different projects, she has also learned the importance of being a part of a community and having a support system.  Ahead, Storr who is a member of the SHE Media Collective shares the benefits she has gained from having a support system and why bloggers don’t have to do it all alone. Tell us a little bit about your blog ToiTime ToiTime...
MENTAL HEALTH
BlogHer

7 Email Organization Apps to Try, Because Inbox Anxiety is Real

As someone with multiple email accounts, I am painfully familiar with the struggle of a crowded inbox. I’m constantly catching up on threads, avoiding promotional emails I don’t remember subscribing to, and drafting responses I obsessively proofread. I can only imagine how chaotic it gets for solopreneurs managing all the different parts of a business on their own. I’ve only just discovered that email organization apps are an actual thing and now I can’t wait to try one out. What I love about this shortlist of email organization apps is that they tackle different types of inbox problems. Personally, the sheer...
SOFTWARE
BlogHer

A Timely Trend Report for Creators Stumped on Valentine’s Day Content Ideas

Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away, which means – if you’re a creator who plans ahead – that your lovey-dovey content has already been shared with the world. Still, there is time and plenty of opportunities to capitalize on your published stories, especially if shopping content is your focus. Enter Facebook‘s right-on-time trend report for Valentine’s Day. The social media platform considers V-Day to be “the first major shopping occasion of the year” and reason to create. (Of course, Facebook also wants you to use Facebook Marketplace too.) “Many people celebrate Valentine’s Day around the world, and over half of...
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

#FoundersConnect: Interview with Yanmo Omorogbe, Co-Founder of Invest Bamboo

Yanmo Omorogbe is a Co-Founder and COO at Bamboo. Before founding Bamboo, she was an Investment Associate at the African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM). Bamboo gives unrestricted access to over 3,000 stocks listed on the Nigerian stock exchange and U.S. stock exchanges, right from your mobile phone or computer. In this episode of Founder’s Connect, Yanmo speaks to me about her 'accidental' journey into entrepreneurship, what growing up was like, how running Bamboo has been, their biggest wins and lessons learned.
ECONOMY
BlogHer

Learn From These BlogHer Convos With Brilliant Black Women

When you’re a creative entrepreneur, the learning never ends, and there are many ways to do it. You can sit in a traditional classroom, take an online course, watch countless YouTube videos and Instagram reels…the list goes on and on. Or, you can refine a spectrum of skills by way of our BlogHer video library. We’ve gotten one-on-one time with some of the best creative experts; from award-winning actresses to social media experts to standout brand owners, and more. Between all of them, you’re bound to discover the advice you’ll want to immediately put into practice. Start by replaying these workshops,...
SOCIETY
BlogHer

Twitter Launches New ‘Toolbox’ & ‘Article’ Features, Plus Updates for Instagram Polls

                                                     A weekly roundup of noteworthy social media headlines. Get the 411 on the latest updates to the social platforms you love (or love to hate). This week, we cover Twitter “Articles”, their all-new “Toolbox” Hub full of all the analytics and performance metrics your little heart has been craving, and updates to Instagram’s story poll function. Twitter Tests “Articles” –  A Long-Form Way to Tweet Are we, as a society, ready to say good-bye to apologies from...
INTERNET
BlogHer

7 Funds and Mentorship Programs for Creators

The boom of the creator economy has made it increasingly clear that creators have widespread influence, are culture drivers, and are a significant means for businesses to reach an engaged audience.   One of the many advantages of the creator economy is that it has a very low barrier to entry and so is accessible to anyone. However, creator economy trends show that a pressing challenge is the inability of creators to make a stable and sufficient income. For creators to succeed and garner a large audience, they require support in the form of educational resources, training, and financial assistance.  Enter creator funds....
ECONOMY
BlogHer

11 Free Online Courses for Sharpening Your Instagram Skills

Ultimately, social media success as a content creator requires consistency and openness to trial-and-error. You have to put in the work, day in and day out, knowing that some days will be better than others in terms of engagement, numbers, and your morale. Sometimes you’ll dream up a strategy that seems incapable of failing, only to watch it do the exact opposite. Achieving Instagram success—and by success, I mean establishing (and scaling) loyalty from your community—is a particularly challenging beast because it’s easy to compare your activity to other ‘Grammers. And if you’re a beginner, getting started alone could feel...
CELL PHONES
BlogHer

BlogHer

Los Angeles, CA
97
Followers
235
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

BlogHer is a content and community platform built to inspire and educate millions of enterprising women.

 https://www.blogher.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy