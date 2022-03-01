Philip Morris International Joins SXSW for Unsmoke the Future Initiative

Did you miss last year’s virtual SXSW Conference? If so, not only can you make up for it by attending the event in person this year, but you can also attend a four-day activation hosted by Philip Morris International (PMI) complete with industry experts, innovators, and creative powerhouses . This year, BlogHer and Rolling Stone are joining PMI to Unsmoke the Future at the 2022 SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas.

From March 12-15 you can listen to panel discussions, hear from innovative speakers, and engage with thought leaders on how we, as a society, can embrace dialogue and drive change. PMI believes that dialogue is the key to making change and that passion for conversation can help deliver a better, more inclusive future. So, join us for the opportunity to engage and converse at SXSW—whether you plan on coming for just one day or all four!

Check out PMI’s panel descriptions below.

Day 1: Saturday, March 12

People—Unleashing the Power of the Individual

Panel | Inclusive Future

Companies are working towards more inclusive and diverse workplaces. While we can measure and report on diversity it is still a challenge to measure one of the most important metrics – inclusion. As the world demands more accountability and transparency, how can companies measure real progress, and can technology help build a more inclusive workplace?

Day 2: Sunday, March 13

Business—The Speed of Change

Panel | The New Decision-Makers

Technology and social media platforms have given the average consumer unprecedented influence on products and services. With more access to research and increasing demands for transparency, consumers are driving change at record speeds. In this panel, we talk to thought leaders about how consumers are wielding this power for good.

Day 3: Monday, March 14

People—Changing the World for Better through Listening

Panel | Trust & Relationships

Our panel of changemakers and thought leaders discuss why it’s crucial to build strong and trusting relationships with followers and the importance of empowering people with the truth.

Day 4: Tuesday, March 15

Business—Governing Business for Better

Panel | Governing Business for Better

As world issues get more complex and demand immediate action, governments and business leaders are coming together to create solutions. Recent government initiatives such as the bipartisan infrastructure bill, illustrate how business and government leaders can align on ideas that shape the future.

Note: All panel discussions are to begin at 11am.

This article was created by BlogHer for Philip Morris International.