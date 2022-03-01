NYPD: Mother, 1-year-old daughter killed in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK -- A mother and daughter died Tuesday morning following a fire in Brooklyn .

The blaze started at around 10 a.m. The NYPD said a young mother and her toddler daughter were lost, CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported.

"It was a lot of smoke," area resident Joette Bryant said, adding she could smell it from her home down the street. "My heart goes out to the family. My heart really goes out to the mother, to the family."

The NYPD says a mother and daughter were both found inside the residential building 6 at Agate Court, after flames were extinguished. Police say the 22-year-old and 1-year old were taken to the hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

"It's just devastating. It's completely tragic," Henry Frank said.

Frank's brother lives in and owns building number 4. It's right next door to where the fire started. His brother is out of town, so he asked Henry to stop by to see what was going on.

"I just feel for not only the family in 6 but the entire Agate Court community, which I think everyone is feeling. Very devastated right now," Frank said.

He said it's a very close-knit community. Marcel Cothron lived on the block for 52 years.

"I've never seen anything like this. I've been on this block all my life and I've never seen anything like this," Cothron said.

Cothron lives in Queens now. He was driving by when he saw fire trucks, so he stopped.

"I don't know the baby. I know the whole family, but I didn't know her," Cothron said.

Family members, who didn't want to be interviewed, all stood outside together, surrounded by neighbors heartbroken over the loss.

"Anything we could do to help them we would be glad to help them," Bryant said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.