There will be a 'Halestorm' in May as rock band descends upon Ford Center

Grammy-award winning rock band Halestorm is set to perform at Evansville's Ford Center on May 24 and they aren't coming to Southwestern Indiana alone: Rock juggernauts Stone Temple Pilots and Southern rock band Black Stone Cherry are tagging along as special guests.

Halestorm won a Grammy award in 2013 for "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance" for its song, "Love Bites (So Do I) " and is currently finishing up a concert tour in Great Britain before starting a 13-city U.S. tour in May. Evansville is the eighth stop on the tour.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Ford Center on May 24. Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be bought here and here .

