Evansville, IN

There will be a 'Halestorm' in May as rock band descends upon Ford Center

By Ray Couture, Evansville Courier & Press
 2 days ago

Grammy-award winning rock band Halestorm is set to perform at Evansville's Ford Center on May 24 and they aren't coming to Southwestern Indiana alone: Rock juggernauts Stone Temple Pilots and Southern rock band Black Stone Cherry are tagging along as special guests.

More Music: There's a 'Neon Moon' headed to Evansville in May, as Brooks & Dunn play at Ford Center

Halestorm won a Grammy award in 2013 for "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance" for its song, "Love Bites (So Do I) " and is currently finishing up a concert tour in Great Britain before starting a 13-city U.S. tour in May. Evansville is the eighth stop on the tour.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Ford Center on May 24. Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be bought here and here .

Contact Ray Couture at rcouture@courierpress.com or on Twitter @raybc94

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: There will be a 'Halestorm' in May as rock band descends upon Ford Center

