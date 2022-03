The explosion in the use of technology and ever-growing rates of data collection were already drawing businesses to the cloud when the pandemic struck. Now, as more companies are moving to permanent remote work arrangements, they also need solutions that allow them to continue to keep data both secure and accessible from anywhere. Cloud-based services can be a great way to accomplish this because they give employees easy access to data and keep proprietary information secure at the same time.

