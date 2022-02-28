ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Goggin responds to $9.25 billion budget surplus

mnsenaterepublicans.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota’s office of Management and Budget (MMB) on Monday released its February revenue forecast, which provides information and outlook for Minnesota’s financial picture. The report projects a surplus of $9.253 billion for the next budget cycle,...

www.mnsenaterepublicans.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

5 things to know about Minnesota’s $9.3 billion projected budget surplus

Minnesota lawmakers have more than $9 billion available to spend, after Minnesota Management and Budget published a new forecast Monday showing an estimated surplus of $9.3 billion.  State coffers are flush, with more than $4 billion already collected in the current biennium, which started July 1, 2021. The rainy-day fund — which is a separate […] The post 5 things to know about Minnesota’s $9.3 billion projected budget surplus appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota budget surplus continues to rise

Several residents came to Mankato City Council’s meeting Monday night to encourage the city to join the Minnesota Cities Climate Caucus. Mankato West students learn about the war in Ukraine. Updated: 15 hours ago. Matt Moore is a Mankato West Social Studies teacher has been teaching them what has...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
iheart.com

State Of California Estimating Larger Budget Surplus

The state of California is estimating they have a bigger budget surplus than previously thought. When Governor Gavin Newsom originally unveiled his 2022-2023 budget proposal for the state of California back in January, his administration forecast a $45.7 billion surplus. However, according to a new update notice from the state Legislative Analyst Office for the month of February, the surplus could reportedly be $6 to $23 billion more this year, due to incoming funding from personal incomes, sales and corporation taxes. Via the newly projected surplus numbers, Governor Newsom indicated the likelihood of another round of rebates for taxpayers, but has yet to provide details on potential amounts and eligibility. Last year, there were two rounds of direct payments, the Golden State Stimulus I and Golden State Stimulus II. Newsom’s proposed state budget didn’t contain tax rebates, but he has indicated the final revision “likely” will include the checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pioneer Press

Economic recovery drives huge state budget surplus

Minnesota’s state budget surplus has ballooned to $9.3 billion primarily because incomes, consumer spending and corporate profits rose faster than state economic forecasters predicted just three months ago. “The U.S. economy continues to recover from the two-month recession that was triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

With $6 billion surplus, $2.7 billion planned to fix infrastructure

(The Center Square) – As the 2022 election and reelection cycle ramps up, Michigan politicians of both parties are squaring off in the battle to spend about $6 billion of taxpayer money. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is up for reelection in November, has introduced her $74.1 billion 2023 budget,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Goggin
NEWS CENTER Maine

No highway bond vote thanks to Maine budget surplus

AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills wants to use $100 million from the budget surplus for transportation projects, meaning voters won’t be asked to approve transportation bonds for the first time in eight years. If approved, that money would broadly support 2023 projects, ahead of $1.3 billion...
MAINE STATE
Coast News

Oceanside expects small budget surplus over next 5 years

OCEANSIDE – The city’s budget is expected to maintain a surplus balance over the next five years despite rising prices. According to the city’s annual five-year financial forecast, which was presented to Oceanside City Council earlier this month, the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year will end with a $3.42 million surplus. Fiscal years start in July of the first year and end in June the following year.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: The budget surplus, Ukraine

May I ask why the word "projected" is routinely omitted from most discussions of our state budget "surplus"? Who remembers how much of each projected surplus evaporates before it ever enters the state coffers? Who keeps in mind the billions in state debt, the billions we owe the federal government for unemployment funding and other extensions and the money we have removed from educational spending when we should have been adding to that budget?
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Surplus#Legislature#Social Security Income#Mmb#Red Wing#Minnesotans
WGAU

Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Congress on Tuesday passed legislation that would shore up the U.S. Postal Service and ensure six-day-a-week mail delivery, sending the bill to President Joe Biden to sign into law. The long-fought postal overhaul has been years in the making and comes amid widespread complaints...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
Jake Wells

New Bill Would Give Families Hundreds Every Month

Stack of 100 dollar billsPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Noticing that your bills going up? I don't know about you, but every time I go grocery shopping I'm in sticker shock at the prices of well, basically everything. The idea of receiving hundreds of dollars every month sounds absolutely incredible. And that's exactly what U.S. Senator Mitt Romney's new plan proposes. Romney's plan is called the Family Security Act, and this new framework would mean families receive a monthly cash benefit amounting up to $350 a month for each young child. You would also receive $250 a month for each school-aged child.

Comments / 0

Community Policy