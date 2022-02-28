ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Chamberlain responds to $9.25 billion budget surplus

mnsenaterepublicans.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota’s office of Management and Budget (MMB) on Monday released its February revenue forecast, which provides information and outlook for Minnesota’s financial picture. The...

www.mnsenaterepublicans.com

Minnesota Reformer

5 things to know about Minnesota’s $9.3 billion projected budget surplus

Minnesota lawmakers have more than $9 billion available to spend, after Minnesota Management and Budget published a new forecast Monday showing an estimated surplus of $9.3 billion.  State coffers are flush, with more than $4 billion already collected in the current biennium, which started July 1, 2021. The rainy-day fund — which is a separate […] The post 5 things to know about Minnesota’s $9.3 billion projected budget surplus appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Pioneer Press

Economic recovery drives huge state budget surplus

Minnesota’s state budget surplus has ballooned to $9.3 billion primarily because incomes, consumer spending and corporate profits rose faster than state economic forecasters predicted just three months ago. “The U.S. economy continues to recover from the two-month recession that was triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

State Of California Estimating Larger Budget Surplus

The state of California is estimating they have a bigger budget surplus than previously thought. When Governor Gavin Newsom originally unveiled his 2022-2023 budget proposal for the state of California back in January, his administration forecast a $45.7 billion surplus. However, according to a new update notice from the state Legislative Analyst Office for the month of February, the surplus could reportedly be $6 to $23 billion more this year, due to incoming funding from personal incomes, sales and corporation taxes. Via the newly projected surplus numbers, Governor Newsom indicated the likelihood of another round of rebates for taxpayers, but has yet to provide details on potential amounts and eligibility. Last year, there were two rounds of direct payments, the Golden State Stimulus I and Golden State Stimulus II. Newsom’s proposed state budget didn’t contain tax rebates, but he has indicated the final revision “likely” will include the checks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

With $6 billion surplus, $2.7 billion planned to fix infrastructure

(The Center Square) – As the 2022 election and reelection cycle ramps up, Michigan politicians of both parties are squaring off in the battle to spend about $6 billion of taxpayer money. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is up for reelection in November, has introduced her $74.1 billion 2023 budget,...
POLITICS
NEWS CENTER Maine

No highway bond vote thanks to Maine budget surplus

AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills wants to use $100 million from the budget surplus for transportation projects, meaning voters won’t be asked to approve transportation bonds for the first time in eight years. If approved, that money would broadly support 2023 projects, ahead of $1.3 billion...
MAINE STATE
Pioneer Press

Minnesota Senate Republicans propose tax cuts in light of budget surplus

All Minnesota income tax filers would see their rates cut and residents who receive Social Security would see taxes on the benefit eliminated under an $8.51 billion proposal set forth Thursday by Republicans in the state Senate. Following a record $7.75 billion budget surplus in the state, GOP lawmakers said...
MINNESOTA STATE
Coast News

Oceanside expects small budget surplus over next 5 years

OCEANSIDE – The city’s budget is expected to maintain a surplus balance over the next five years despite rising prices. According to the city’s annual five-year financial forecast, which was presented to Oceanside City Council earlier this month, the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year will end with a $3.42 million surplus. Fiscal years start in July of the first year and end in June the following year.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Austin Daily Herald

As budget surplus grows, debate over what to do with it intensifies

Minnesota lawmakers found themselves swimming in surplus money Monday, as finance officials cautioned that events in Ukraine add uncertainty to a new forecast. “If you look at the oil prices anticipated in this forecast, they’ll become higher. If you look at markets and financial markets, they’re going to be unsettled,” said state Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter, noting that the national economic model contained in the forecast was completed before Russia invaded Ukraine.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: The budget surplus, Ukraine

May I ask why the word "projected" is routinely omitted from most discussions of our state budget "surplus"? Who remembers how much of each projected surplus evaporates before it ever enters the state coffers? Who keeps in mind the billions in state debt, the billions we owe the federal government for unemployment funding and other extensions and the money we have removed from educational spending when we should have been adding to that budget?
POLITICS
KEYC

Minnesota budget surplus continues to rise

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the May deadline of deciding what to do with the budget surplus comes into view, new budget projections indicate Minnesota to have a $9.25 billion surplus, a hefty increase over November’s prediction of $7.7 billion. Gov. Tim Walz credited the growing surplus to the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Lawmakers move to pay off debt early amid budget surplus

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Big budget decisions made by the Legislature’s joint budget committee on Monday call for the state to tap into its budget surplus for $176 million to pay off all but one of its outstanding bonds; route $300 million in federal aid funds over the next five years to local water and sewer upgrades for rural Idaho communities; and fund an array of capital construction projects.
BOISE, ID
Bangor Daily News

Janet Mills should use budget surplus to lower taxes

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Congratulations, you’ve just won the lottery, and come into a substantial pile of money. Because you are human, your mind immediately starts swimming with...
MAINE STATE

