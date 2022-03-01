Video shows Bronx knife attack: 19-year-old man stabbed in face

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man stabbed a 19-year-old victim in the face, torso and arm on a Bronx sidewalk on Monday afternoon, police said.

Video shows the two talking before the attacker pulls a knife and repeatedly stabs the victim. Pedestrians walked by as the two fought.

Emergency medical services took the victim to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.

Police asked for help identifying the suspect.

