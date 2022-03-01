Video shows Bronx knife attack: 19-year-old man stabbed in face
MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man stabbed a 19-year-old victim in the face, torso and arm on a Bronx sidewalk on Monday afternoon, police said.
Video shows the two talking before the attacker pulls a knife and repeatedly stabs the victim. Pedestrians walked by as the two fought.
Emergency medical services took the victim to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.
Police asked for help identifying the suspect.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
