Bronx, NY

Video shows Bronx knife attack: 19-year-old man stabbed in face

By Aliza Chasan
 2 days ago

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man stabbed a 19-year-old victim in the face, torso and arm on a Bronx sidewalk on Monday afternoon, police said.

Video shows the two talking before the attacker pulls a knife and repeatedly stabs the victim. Pedestrians walked by as the two fought.

Emergency medical services took the victim to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made.

Police asked for help identifying the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

