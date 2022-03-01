ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Benderson Development buys Siesta Key Village mixed-use property for $1.8 million

By Derek Gilliam, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CWOU_0eSYn1HC00

A nearly 10,000-square-foot mixed-use commercial property was purchased by Manatee County's Benderson Development for $1.8 million, according to the brokerage firm that facilitated the sale.

The property, 5214 Ocean Blvd., currently has one tenant, Bonjour Fresh Café, a French restaurant. The restaurant rents a 2,141-square-foot space in the building.

Recent real estate stories: Does influx of northeastern buyers to Sarasota real estate market push prices up?

More: Median home prices in Sarasota and Manatee break record in January 2022

Two additional retail spaces and four vacant apartments, in addition to 16 parking spaces, make up the rest of the property.

Benderson also owns a retail property adjacent to the 10,000-square-foot building it purchased in December 2021.

Jag Grewal and Amy MacDougall, both commercial real estate brokers with Ian Black Real Estate , facilitated the transaction. The seller was SRQ Ocean Blvd LLC.

“The popularity of Siesta Key makes this a valuable acquisition,” said Grewal, partner at Ian Black Real Estate. “There are few opportunities to purchase commercial real estate in Siesta Key Village such as this one, which is in an excellent location and has high visibility.”

The news release announcing the sale of the property said Benderson's plans for the property are currently undetermined.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Benderson Development buys Siesta Key Village mixed-use property for $1.8 million

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
Manatee County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Sarasota, FL
Real Estate
Sarasota, FL
Business
County
Manatee County, FL
Manatee County, FL
Real Estate
City
Siesta Key, FL
Reuters

IPC makes Paralympics U-turn as Russia, Belarus face new sanctions

March 3 (Reuters) - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) bowed to pressure and made a U-turn on its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Winter Games while Formula One and UEFA imposed new sanctions on Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions across...
UEFA
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Real Estate Brokerage#Commercial Property#Real Estate Brokers#Bonjour Fresh Caf#French#Manatee#Ian Black Real Estate#Srq Ocean Blvd Llc#Sarasota Herald Tribune
CBS News

U.S. offers temporary legal status to Ukrainians, citing Russian attack

The Biden administration on Thursday offered tens of thousands of Ukrainians living in the U.S. a temporary humanitarian protection from deportation due to the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas created an 18-month Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Ukrainians who have...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

White House knocks down talk of banning Russian oil imports

The White House on Thursday knocked down talk of banning Russian oil imports, warning doing so could further spike the already high price of gas for Americans after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind the idea. "Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on...
POTUS
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy