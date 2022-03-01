ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early Bird tickets go on sale for Life is Beautiful 2022

By Caroline Bleakley
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ticket sales for Life is Beautiful 2022 go on sale starting Thursday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

The three-day downtown Las Vegas music festival will take place Sept. 16 – 18 and general admission tickets will start at $345 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased at this link starting March 3 .

There is an option for layaway tickets starting at $75 for general admission and splitting the cost into monthly installments.

Life is Beautiful held its first event in Las Vegas in 2013 and draws around 170,000 attendees a year.

“Every year we learn a little bit more from our audiences,” said Craig Asher Nyman, Head of Music & Live Performances at Life is Beautiful. “What are they inspired by? What do they crave? And every year we have an opportunity to create something better and impact our community in a truly positive way.”

Some of the performers this year include Green Day, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Lionel Ritchie, Lorde, Steve Wonder, Mumford & Sons, and Post Malone.

VIP tickets are $755 (plus taxes and fees)
VIP+ tickets are $1,495 (plus taxes and fees)
All-In tickets are $2,995 (plus taxes and fees)

