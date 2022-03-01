Lucid Slashed 2022 Productions Guidance - What Does It Mean?

Galane Gold is a Canada-listed mining development, exploration and operation company that offers investors some gold exposure for an exceptionally low multiple. Galane Gold (OTCQB:GGGOF) is a small-cap gold mining and exploration company listed in Canada. Their situation is that they own a Botswana mine, the Mupane Mine, and they are selling it at 0 value because it only has a couple of years left before clean up. In the works, they have the Galaxy Mine in South Africa, which has recently commenced production after some years out of operation but will further expand, and they just acquired a mine in the US called Summit, which has yet to produce as well. The Galaxy mine appears capable of more than replacing the EBITDA from the Mupane mine with a much longer lifespan. The Summit mine also adds to that income nicely with a long life and substantial scope for exploration and mine growth. At its current EV, the company appears favourably valued at a multiple between 1 and 2x based on given cash cost figures and the current gold price, and is worth a consideration for those who want to expand their gold exposures in these uncertain times.

