Lucid Slashed 2022 Productions Guidance - What Does It Mean?
By Livy Investment Research
Seeking Alpha
2 days ago
Lucid extended declines during regular trading Tuesday after posting a weak showing for its fourth quarter earnings call on Monday evening. Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) threw a curveball during its fourth quarter earnings call on Monday evening by slashing current year delivery projections and delaying the start of productions on its Gravity SUV...
Lucid Group is cutting its car production forecast for this year by as much as 40%, sending shares of the electric vehicle start-up tumbling 14% during after hours trading. The company cited supply chain constraints for slashing production expectations to between 12,000 and 14,000 vehicles, down from 20,000 units. Lucid's...
North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
Logistics and freight forwarding giant Expeditors International announced a cyberattack on Sunday that crippled some of their operating systems and continues to slow their operations around the globe. The Seattle-based freight company, which brought in $10.1 billion in revenue last year, said they shut down most of their operating systems...
A.P. Moeller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) says it will temporarily stop all container shipping to and from Russia in response to sanctions imposed on the country following its invasion of Ukraine. The suspension, which will cover all Russian ports, will not apply to foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies. The company says it is...
LONDON — Western nations have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions intended to cripple the country's economy, and economists suggest it could work. The Group of Seven, or G-7, major economies have imposed unprecedented punitive sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia along with...
Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
Welcome to Paycheck to Paycheck, where workers with the same job across the U.S. share how much they earn, how they got to their salary and their best negotiating tips. Ready to join the salary transparency conversation? Apply to be a part of the series here. In this installment, a...
Galane Gold is a Canada-listed mining development, exploration and operation company that offers investors some gold exposure for an exceptionally low multiple. Galane Gold (OTCQB:GGGOF) is a small-cap gold mining and exploration company listed in Canada. Their situation is that they own a Botswana mine, the Mupane Mine, and they are selling it at 0 value because it only has a couple of years left before clean up. In the works, they have the Galaxy Mine in South Africa, which has recently commenced production after some years out of operation but will further expand, and they just acquired a mine in the US called Summit, which has yet to produce as well. The Galaxy mine appears capable of more than replacing the EBITDA from the Mupane mine with a much longer lifespan. The Summit mine also adds to that income nicely with a long life and substantial scope for exploration and mine growth. At its current EV, the company appears favourably valued at a multiple between 1 and 2x based on given cash cost figures and the current gold price, and is worth a consideration for those who want to expand their gold exposures in these uncertain times.
Lucy Scientific Discovery has filed to raise $41 million from an IPO. Lucy Scientific Discovery (LSDI) has filed to raise $41 million in an IPO of its units of common shares and warrants, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm is seeking to provide contract manufacturing services for psychotropic...
This is the web version of The Modern Board, a newsletter focusing on mastering the new rules of corporate leadership. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. As employers grapple with turnover and talent shortages, while simultaneously trying to diversify their workforce, many seem to overlook a large segment of the workforce who may offer a solution to these challenges: low-wage, hourly workers.
Steady progress towards commercial operations beginning at the end of 2022. Electra is securing a critical, vertically-integrated position in a US$13 billion supply chain of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Electra is attempting to establish operations to extract, refine, and produce materials necessary for the manufacture of the cathode of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest, who's been betting big on a global green revolution, said on Sunday he was investing A$3 billion ($2.2 billion) in renewable energy in central Queensland. Forrest, Australia's richest man, said his company Squadron Energy has acquired the two-stage Clarke...
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.
Comments / 0