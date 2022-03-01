Mandatory Vaccine Rules for Health and Social Care Staff Scrapped from Mid-March
By Aine Fox
Medscape News
3 days ago
Health and social care workers in England will no longer be required by law to be vaccinated against COVID-19, after a consultation saw the vast majority of people support the move. Mandatory COVID-19 vaccines came into force for care home staff in November last year, and were due to...
PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Health said it was interested in proposing changes that would allow health care workers to continue providing care even when they are not “up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations” as long as they wear a medical-grade N95 mask. The...
Regulations requiring care workers to be vaccinated against Covid are being lifted from 15 March in England. The government says things have changed since the policy was made in preparation for a tough autumn and winter. It says the UK population now has lots of immunity to the virus thanks...
Allegedly violates Title VII, various constitutional provisions. The U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday denied a request by a group of Maine health-care workers to review their bid to block enforcement of the state’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate, which doesn’t allow for their faith-based objections. The unnamed workers said Gov. Janet...
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. 1. Scotland drops vaccine passports and class masks. Secondary school pupils in Scotland will no longer have to wear face coverings in the classroom from today - but they will still be required in corridors. The legal requirement on large venues to implement the vaccine passport scheme also comes to an end, although the app will remain live for businesses wanting to run a voluntary scheme.
New Hampshire schools are no longer able to enter mandatory remote learning as a result of COVID-19 infections, after lawmakers and State Board of Education members passed a rule paring back their emergency abilities Friday. In a unanimous, bipartisan vote, the Joint Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules voted to pass...
San Joaquin General Hospital is still struggling financially despite multiple rounds of COVID-19 funding, but help is on the way from Dignity Health, which is expected to step into a management role at Stockton’s public hospital this spring. Fresh off the latest COVID surge, CEO David Culberson provided a...
Apologising to care home staff following the Government’s U-turn on mandatory vaccination “doesn’t feel like the right thing to do”, the care minister has said.Gillian Keegan said the decision to mandate two doses of vaccine from November last year was “very difficult”, but that the Government “did the right thing for the right reason” to protect vulnerable residents.On Tuesday, the Government confirmed that regulations making vaccination mandatory as a condition of deployment in health and social care in England will be revoked on March 15, after a consultation saw the vast majority of people support the move.Care groups have called...
Although a directive by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that required masks be worn in most indoor public settings has been lifted, providers are reminding people that masks still are required in health care settings.
Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
We’re over two years on from the first case of coronavirus entering the United Kingdom, with the first case being confirmed on January 29, 2020. Since then, the country has introduced measures to combat the virus including lockdowns, self-isolation rules, mask wearing and social distancing. Since the start of...
A SIMPLE thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem. There are three simple steps you can do in order to complete the test - as demonstrated above. This is a bulge in the...
Finger Lakes Health (FLH) facilities in Yates County have reached a crisis point in elder and mental health care. “A staffing problem has evolved into a crisis for John D. Kelly Clinic with the resignation of three out of four therapists in mid-January,” reads the report submitted to the county legislature by George Roets, Director of Community Services. The report was written in early February regarding outpatient services at Penn Yan’s Soliders & Sailors Memorial Hospital, according to The Chronicle Express.
Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s being called a mental health crisis. Demand for mental health services has sky-rocketed within the past two years and there is an even bigger concern for those in communities without access to affordable health care. Tucked away inside the familiar Christ Community Health building...
A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
Jack Ritchie’s parents attacked gambling companies and the Government following the conclusion of an inquest into their son’s death in Vietnam. A teacher who killed himself after battling a gambling addiction “was abused by parasites who inflict life-threatening illness for profit”, his parents said after a coroner ruled that warnings and treatment had been “woefully inadequate”.
A woman has eyebrows so big that she gets abused in the street and strangers have threatened to call social services on her. Sammie-Jo Hailford, from Grimsby, says her brows are so big that people have called her an unfit mother, but she has no plans to change. Sammie-Jo, 27,...
