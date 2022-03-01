Palm Springs Dance Project to screen 'The Anniversary' film

Step into the world of artistic movement with Palm Springs Dance Project's film "The Anniversary."

On March 10, dance aficionados and newbies alike can enjoy an evening of programming that will start with a short film by Australia-based Pride Productions & Lion Heart Dance Company. The short film was shot in Australia with Palm Springs Dance Project Artistic Director Stephen Agisilaou as the film's director.

Next up is "The Anniversary," produced by the Palm Springs Dance Project and also directed and choreographed by Stephen Agisilaou. The film is a large-scale, full-length dance film. Cirque de Soliel's Caitlyn Wheeler makes a cameo alongside upwards of 50 local dancers and artists dancing through a plethora of iconic Palm Springs sites. This community-supported project was shot entirely in the Coachella Valley.

The screening will be followed by a brief Q&A session with the director and key cast members of "The Anniversary."

On its website, the local dance company says it is "nurturing the development of a progressive, collaborative, and thriving dance community within the greater Palm Springs region, increasing the opportunities for local dance education and appreciation, while also elevating the level of professional dance presented in the desert and nearby communities."

Not only focused on performance, the company also elevates local dance studios, public schools and other community partners with its educational and scholarships and grant programs.

"[We] provide ever-changing opportunities for growth and fostering a sense of community. Unique educational experiences crafted in house and through artistic residencies immerse students in learning with diverse and profound artists from around the county and culminate into community performances."

The company plans to submit "The Anniversary" to film festivals around the world while representing Palm Springs and its dance community.

If you go

What: "The Anniversary" screening

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10

Where: Camelot Theatres, 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Cost: Free (the company suggests a $15 donation at the door)

More info: www.palmspringsdance.org

