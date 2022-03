Service providers have urged the city to hire more workers to help move people more quickly out of shelter or public spaces and into permanent housing. New York City’s homeless services agency would see a fifth of its operating budget and 131 unfilled positions slashed under Mayor Eric Adams’ $98 billion spending plan, even as a new aggressive effort to drive unhoused New Yorkers out of the subway system gets underway.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO