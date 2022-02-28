Statement from Senate Republicans on Massive $9.3 Billion Budget Surplus

(Des Moines, IA) — State Democrats say Iowa’s Republican governor should have thanked President Biden for the federal pandemic relief in her response to the State of the Union. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville says the governor tries to take credit for a lot of the work that the Biden Administration has done when it comes to doling those federal dollars out to various agencies and organizations across our state. House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights says Reynolds should have talked about unity during a moment of global crisis.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO