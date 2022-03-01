Binghamton man sentenced for pleading guilty to Failure to Register as Sex Offender

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man will face jail time for pleading guilty to Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

51 year-old Adam Domino was convicted back in 2005 for Sexual Abuse, and failed to provide a change of address to the Binghamton Police Department or the Division of the Criminal Justice Services, according to the District Attorney’s office.

This step is mandated by New York State Correction Law.

Domino was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prision.

“The Sex Offender Registration Act is all about protecting the community. The public has a right to know, and law enforcement has a need to know where sex offenders are residing in our neighborhoods in order to better protect our citizens,” says Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak.

