Hallmark Kicks It Up a Notch With New Christmas Movie Featuring the Radio City Rockettes

If you thought Christmas was behind you and you'd have at least six months or more before dreams of sugarplum fairies would dance in your head, think again! Hallmark Channel just kicked off its 2022 lineup—in March, 299 days before Christmas!

As part of the network's annual Countdown to Christmas holiday lineup for 2022, Hallmark Channel will feature the Radio City Rockettes. A Holiday Spectacular will feature the famous high kickers and Broadway stars Ginna Claire Mason and Derek Klena along with Academy-Award nominated actress and singer Ann-Margaret and The Brady Bunch's Eve Plumb.

“The Radio City Rockettes embody Christmas in New York City and we are thrilled to bring together two quintessential holiday brands—Hallmark Channel and the Radio City Rockettes—for a one-of-a-kind holiday movie,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP Programming, Hallmark Channel. “A Holiday Spectacular will be a beautiful reminder of the joy of the season and is sure to become a family tradition, much like attending a performance of the Rockettes’ annual Christmas Spectacular.”

What is A Holiday Spectacular about?

A Holiday Spectacular is set in 1958 when a Philadelphia heiress named Maggie (Ginna Claire Mason) puts her high-society wedding plans, to a man she doesn’t love, on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. While her family thinks she’s staying in New York City with an “approved” friend from boarding school, Maggie is living a completely different life than she’s ever known. She falls in love with New York and dancing with the Rockettes. Maggie soon feels caught between two worlds, made even more complicated by her chance encounter with young U.S. Navy photographer John (Derek Klena). Will Maggie find the courage to tell her family what she wants for her future instead of accepting the future that was decided for her?

“This heartwarming storyline gives audiences a peek into the passion and dedication that the Rockettes have for this beloved dance company and the incredible sisterhood that is at the core of this legendary line,” said Jessica Tuttle, Senior Vice President, Productions, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., the parent company of the Radio City Rockettes and Radio City Music Hall.

Who are the stars of A Spectacular Christmas?

Ginna Claire Mason

Both Mason and Klena have extensive theater backgrounds. Mason has appeared as Glinda in Wicked and in Newsies.

Derek Klena

Derek Klena played Fiyero in the 10th Anniversary company of Wicked and was nominated for a Tony Award for his portrayal of Nick Healy in Jagged Little Pill.

Ann-Margret

Ann-Margret starred in the 1963 film, Bye Bye Birdie for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. She received both Golden Globe and Emmy nods for her portrayal of Blanche DuBois in the 1984 television film of A Streetcar Named Desire, but she is probably best known for starring in Viva Las Vegas opposite Elvis Presley.

Eve Plumb

Eve Plumb is best known for her role as the middle sister, Jan, on The Brady Brunch. She has worked fairly steadily since those days appearing in shows like Sigmund & the Sea Monsters to Law & Order: SVU.

When does A Holiday Spectacular premiere?

A Holiday Spectacular premieres at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 27 Hallmark Channel.

What channel is A Holiday Spectacular on?

A Holiday Spectacular will air on Hallmark Channel.

Watch a trailer for Hallmark's A Holiday Spectacular

