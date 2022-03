Last night on Raw near the end of the first hour, the WWE gave fans a six woman tag match. It featured Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan squaring off against Becky Lynch, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. It featured, of course, a lot of good action between Lynch and Belair to tease fans ahead of their upcoming WrestleMania match, but it was the finish that really got people talking. After a series of spots that involved Lynch pulling Belair’s hair and even tying it up in the ropes at one point, Bianca threw Becky off the ropes and full on whipped her with her hair. The sound was really intense on television, but it was even more uncomfortable in the arena itself.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO