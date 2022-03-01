ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Kern Public Health reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 687 cases

By Mason Rockfellow
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported five new COVID-19 deaths and 687 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 237,530 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,122 deaths, and 201,811 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 612,882 negative COVID-19 tests and 237,530 positive tests, while 973 tests are pending.

There have been 1,600 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,859 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 28,681 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 585 of them being hospitalized and 80 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 115,834 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,704 of them being hospitalized and 854 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 468,617 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 452,034 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 11.78, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 25.45.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

