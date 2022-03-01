Cargo ship with luxury cars sinks in Atlantic Ocean

Back in the early 1970s, Curtis Brubaker had the awesome idea to revive the spirit of the original Volkswagen Beetle and Microbus with a new vehicle based on the same bones. Unfortunately, the designer couldn’t reach an official deal with the German automaker and decided to continue the project on his own. Instead of receiving unused platforms directly from the factory, Brubaker had to work with used Beetles and convert them into new vintage-looking buses, selling the excess components from the original car.

