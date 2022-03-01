ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Cargo ship with luxury cars sinks in Atlantic Ocean

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZzaP_0eSYkTlg00

European carmakers declined to discuss how many vehicles and what models were on board, but Porsche customers in the US were being contacted by their dealers, the company said.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Ukraine military: soldier blew himself up on bridge to halt Russian advance

(The Hill) – The Ukraine military wrote early Friday morning that a soldier blew himself up on a bridge to stop Russian soldiers trying to advance. Vitaliy Volodymyrovych Skakun was an engineer for a battalion of marines on the Crimean isthmus, where Russian tanks and military forces began to advance into Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Car#Atlantic Ocean#Cargo Ship#Sinks#Vehicles#European
TheStreet

How Did 4,000 Lamborghini And Porsche Cars Get Lost At Sea?

If you think you've had a bad start to the week, Volkwagen (VLKAF) may have one over on you: thousands of Porsche, Bentley, Audi and Volkswagen cars have been stuck aboard a burning cargo ship for the last five days. Felicity Ace, a 60,000-ton cargo ship carrying a large shipment...
CARS
iheart.com

1,000 Porsches Ruined Due To Fire On Cargo Ship

An abandoned cargo ship carrying thousands of luxury cars, including 1,000 Porsches, caught fire on the Atlantic Ocean. USA TODAY reports the ship left Emden, Germany on February 10 and caught fire near the Terceira Island in the Azores, a Portuguese island territory, ahead of its scheduled arrival in Davisville, Rhode Island on Wednesday (February 16).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Automecca Sportsvan Is Retro Bus With VW Beetle Soul For Sale

Back in the early 1970s, Curtis Brubaker had the awesome idea to revive the spirit of the original Volkswagen Beetle and Microbus with a new vehicle based on the same bones. Unfortunately, the designer couldn’t reach an official deal with the German automaker and decided to continue the project on his own. Instead of receiving unused platforms directly from the factory, Brubaker had to work with used Beetles and convert them into new vintage-looking buses, selling the excess components from the original car.
CARS
KHON2

Two boys hit by vehicle in Waipahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 10-year-old and 12-year-old boy were in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Waipahu. The incident happened near Kahaunui Street while the two boys were both riding on an electric bike. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for...
WAIPAHU, HI
KHON2

Man dies after two-vehicle collision on Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man died following a two-vehicle collision on Thursday on Big Island. Big Island police identified the man as 58-year-old Matthew Sean Saxbury from Hōnaunau. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You. The incident happened on...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Woman gets caught in Maui rip current, dies

HANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman died after getting caught in the rip current at Koki Beach in Hana on Maui. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. She was about 100...
HANA, HI
KHON2

Woman, child die in 2-vehicle crash in Nanakuli

NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A woman and child are dead after a vehicle crashed into their parked car in Nanakuli. It happened just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb 26 on Haleakala Avenue and Mokiawe Street. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

10-year-old hits parked car, suffers head injury

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 10-year-old boy was in serious condition after he lost control of his skateboard and hit a parked car in Palolo. Honolulu EMS said the boy was not wearing a helmet and suffered a head injury. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to...
HONOLULU, HI
MotorBiscuit

Most Fuel-Efficient Pickup Trucks On The Market: Diesel Edition

Buying a new truck can be a daunting task, but trying to find a fuel-efficient pickup truck can be even worse. Using the information from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, which trucks made the list? For example, there are four diesel truck options and three gasoline truck options to get started.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe: A Priceless Bucket Collecting Its Own Rust

This rusty and well-lived 1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe was once the definition of German sports car. This particular relic's current patina looks more like an art piece that could easily slip into a museum. Despite this, auction house Gooding & Company estimates this seemingly worse-for-wear automotive time capsule will collect between $100,000 and $130,000 at Amelia Island in March. But where did it come from?
BUYING CARS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Camping Fans Will Love Volkswagen's New Accessories

Mobile home living or just camping, in general, is a lifestyle that is picking up traction among many younger car owners. It's a philosophy that has been applied to the likes of the Toyota Tacoma, as seen at last year's SEMA, and even a camper version of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. These can be used for your average camping expeditions, but something like Thor Motor Coach's Mercedes-Benz Sprinter could accommodate your daily living needs if you can put $151,060 together for the purchase.
CARS
KHON2

KHON2

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy