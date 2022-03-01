ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Jay Beagle: Back skating Monday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Beagle (core-muscle surgery) rejoined the Coyotes on the ice for practice Monday and could soon return from injured reserve, Jose...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Detroit's Filip Zadina joins the latest trade-deadline target list

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is shaping up to be a buyer’s market. On defense and in goal, in particular, there seem to be more players available than teams seeking those positions. There is also a glut of impact forwards available – and really only 18 teams with authentic playoff hopes, many of them who are capped out and/or aren’t in the position to push their chips to the middle.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Roundup: NHL Russian players facing threats, Nils Lundkvist big weekend, and more

The New York Rangers and NHL teams across the league are being asked to beef up security for their Russian players. Per TSN’s Darren Dreger, he spoke with agent Dan Milstein, who also represents Blueshirts’ prospect Vitali Kravtsov, about the safety of Russian-born players. Milstein said that some of his clients have received “real threats” both in-person and via social media.
NHL
Blue Seat

Chytil in, Barron out as Gallant changes lines

Filip Chytil will make his return to the lineup after a pair of questionable scratches. His return comes not at the expense of Greg McKegg, but at Morgan Barron, as Gerard Gallant changes the lines again. The trade deadline can’t come soon enough, as these forward lines are baffling. The...
NHL
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Back in the rotation Monday

Jay Beagle
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Key Koskinen shutout for Oilers; Laine does it again

For the first time since Nov. 2019, Mikko Koskinen recorded a shutout. It wasn’t a leisurely night of work against the Flyers, either, as Koskinen pitched a 39-save shutout. All things considered, Koskinen’s managed a solid record (19-8-2) despite a mediocre .905 save percentage this season. In some cases, the Oilers like bailed Koskinen out. But they might view this as something to build on.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres reassign forward Jack Quinn to Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres announced Tuesday that they have reassigned forward Jack Quinn to the Rochester Americans. Quinn suffered a lower-body injury on January 20 in his second career NHL game and returned to practice with the Sabres Tuesday morning. In two NHL games, the 23-year-old has a goal and an...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Still out Thursday

Pacioretty (lower body) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Bruins, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pacioretty was described as not being close to returning as of Monday, so it's no surprise that remains unavailable. Jonas Rondbjerg figures to continue playing while Evgenii Dadonov is up in the top six to cover for Pacioretty's absence. The Golden Knights' next game is Friday versus the Ducks, though it's unlikely the star winger players in that contest.
NHL
Fox News

Reilly Smith scores 2, Golden Knights top Sharks to give Peter DeBoer 500th win

Reilly Smith scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night. The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Golden Knights and gave coach Peter DeBoer his 500th career win. "It’s hard to put into words. You don’t remember the wins and losses,"...
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Pots power-play game-winner

Kreider scored the game-winning power-play goal and had four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues. Kreider has been a bit quiet lately, but he picked a clutch time for his 35th goal, and 18th power-play goal, of the season. With the game tied at 3-3 with 8:20 to play, Kreider did what he does best, establishing position in front and deflecting an Adam Fox shot past Ville Husso to break the tie. It was only his second goal in seven games since the All-Star break, but Kreider's still just two back of the league goals lead shared by Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews.
NHL
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers traded Alex Stalock to San Jose Sharks

Stalock was selected by the Sharks in the fourth round of the 2005 draft and spent the first 11 years of his professional career with the organization. In February of 2016, Stalock was part of a trade that sent James Reimer from Toronto to San Jose. He would then ink a deal with the Minnesota Wild in free agency that same summer.
NHL
Arizona Coyotes
NHL
Hockey
Sports
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs. Canucks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-22-8) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (26-23-6) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders look to get back in the win column as they open up a six-game homestand at UBS Arena on Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks. The Islanders wrapped up...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Oilers getting busy before trade deadline, sends Alex Stalock to the Sharks

On Wednesday night, the Edmonton Oilers announced that they have traded goaltender Alex Stalock to the San Jose Sharks for future considerations. Thus far, the trading frenzy has not kicked into full gear with the NHL trade deadline a little under three weeks away. But Edmonton is clearly looking toward the future, while still maintaining hope for the present.
NHL
NHL

Rapid Recap: Avalanche 5, Islanders 3

The Islanders wrap up their five-game road trip with a 5-3 loss in Colorado. The New York Islanders five-game road trip ended with a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Ryan Pulock, JG Pageau and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders, who finish their...
NHL
NHL

Detroit assigns Riley Barber to Grand Rapids

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today removed left wing Riley Barber from injured reserve and assigned him to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Barber, 28, joined the organization when he signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings prior the 2020-21 season and made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 18 vs. New Jersey. Barber has appeared in 55 games with the Griffins over the last two seasons, totaling 53 points (28-25-53) and 36 penalty minutes. Last season, he was named to the Central Division All-Star Team after leading Grand Rapids with 20 goals and 34 points in 32 games. The Pittsburgh, Penn., native is a veteran of 338 AHL games, posting 270 points (134-136-270) and 240 penalty minutes over seven seasons with the Hershey Bears, Laval Rocket, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Griffins. Barber previously saw NHL action with the Washington Capitals (2016-17) and Montreal Canadiens (2019-20), picking up two penalty minutes in 12 games. The 6-foot, 190-pound winger also has 15 points (5-10-15) in 38 career AHL postseason games.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Revisiting Canucks’ Trades for Motte, Highmore & Lammikko

It was a long time coming, but the Vancouver Canucks finally have a fourth line they can count on to throw out there to create energy and drive emotion for the team. I spoke in an earlier article about the need to be tough to play against. The trio of Tyler Motte, Juho Lammikko and Matthew Highmore has done that and then some. They keep it simple by dumping the puck in and going to work on the forecheck. They play in the dirty areas and shoot the puck. No deking, no fancy moves, just good, old-fashioned relentless hard work. If you have watched me on The Hockey Writers Prospect Corner, you know that’s my kind of hockey.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
NBC Washington

Anthony Mantha Appears to Be Nearing Return to the Capitals' Lineup

Mantha appears to be nearing return to Caps' lineup originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It appears Anthony Mantha’s long-awaited return to the Capitals' lineup is drawing near. Mantha has been on the ice at practice in recent days in a non-contact sweater, and on Monday, wore a regular...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Stays hot in loss

Perron had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers. Perron helped Ryan O'Reilly get the Blues on the board in the second period, and the veteran winger scored 2:14 later to give St. Louis a 3-2 lead just 16 seconds before the second intermission. That lead didn't hold up, though, as it was all Rangers in the third. Nonetheless, this performance continued Perron's hot streak, as he has three goals in his last two games and seven points in his last five.
NHL

