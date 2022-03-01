Coyotes' Jay Beagle: Back skating Monday

It was a long time coming, but the Vancouver Canucks finally have a fourth line they can count on to throw out there to create energy and drive emotion for the team. I spoke in an earlier article about the need to be tough to play against. The trio of Tyler Motte, Juho Lammikko and Matthew Highmore has done that and then some. They keep it simple by dumping the puck in and going to work on the forecheck. They play in the dirty areas and shoot the puck. No deking, no fancy moves, just good, old-fashioned relentless hard work. If you have watched me on The Hockey Writers Prospect Corner, you know that’s my kind of hockey.

