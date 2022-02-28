With public’s help, land-use plan taking shape

Johnston residents attend one of two public forums last week on the county's next land-use plan.

Meg Nealon of Nealon Planning works on an outline of greenway paths that could find their way into the land-use plan.

Here are some things Johnstonians want as the county continues to grow.

Adrian O’Neal, second from left, the county's coordinator of parks, greenways and open spaces, talks about the future of trails in Johnston.

SMITHFIELD — Joanie Anderson and her husband, Brian, lived in Clayton until they decided the costs outweighed the benefits.

“We didn’t want to pay for amenities — parks and things — that we weren’t using,” Anderson said.

They wanted something different.

“We wanted to live on farmland and undeveloped land,” Anderson said.

So she and her husband moved to the Cleveland community, which has become a bustling town in everything but name. That’s especially true around the interchange of Interstate 40 and N.C. 42.

“Right now, in 40/42, it’s just a mess because the placement of businesses doesn’t make sense,” Anderson said. “It’s so scattered.”

Navigating the area can be hard, Anderson said. “There are unprotected left turns, and it is difficult to get in and out of anything over there,” she said.

Anderson suspects the haphazard development around the interchange hurts the businesses there. “We just try to avoid that area, which means we are avoiding our most local resources,” she said. “We would rather drive to White Oak or somewhere it’s a bit better laid out with a better flow of traffic.”

Anderson spoke last week during one of two forums designed to seek public input on Johnston County’s next comprehensive land-use plan. She liked where the plan seemed to be headed.

“They are saying good things, like they are going to protect lands, (require) building buffers, protect waterways and natural flowing rivers,” Anderson said. “They are trying to be more thoughtful with their development plans instead of sporadically just throwing things.”

Braston Newton, the county’s chief planner, welcomed the input. “It gives us the directive so we can make sure that is incorporated into the plan,” he said. “And then we can start adjusting and modifying our development policies to reflect the vision.”

The Andersons are not alone in calling on Johnston to protect its natural areas and give residents access to them through parks, trails and the like, said Adrian O’Neal, the county’s coordinator of parks, greenways and open space.

“Johnston County is very new to open space, greenways and parks,” he said. “We had it in towns in Johnston County, but as far as a countywide system, we just started in 2019.”

In the meantime, the county became home to lots of people wanting to get outdoors, O’Neal said. “We have so much development coming into Johnston County, and we are behind the curve to an extent,” he said.

O’Neal’s office is working on plans to connect Clayton’s trails to Smithfield’s greenways, and he is pursuing a grant that would help Johnston draft a countywide trails plan. “We are trying to catch up ... and the best way to do that is to have these plans in place to give us a roadmap for the future,” he said.

“We are ready to do this,” he added. “We’ve got great support from the county because people know the importance of the recreation side, especially after COVID.”

The firm helping Johnston with its land-use plan hopes to have a draft to County Commissioners in May.

That draft will benefit from public input on matters like green space, trails, development and traffic, said Meg Nealon of Nealon Planning. “It is a chance right now to talk about if we do this now, what would 20 years from now be like, and how do we make sure it is as good as it can be?” she said.