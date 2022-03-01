ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

How Russia’s invasion into Ukraine can affect gas prices in Tennessee

By Alicia Patton
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44tnHK_0eSYkIIv00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine gasoline prices are expected to surge in Tennessee. Many Tennesseans are already feeling the pain at the pump with numbers seemingly increasing each day.

According to GasBuddy, the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in Nashville is up to $3.53, a dollar increase from the past year. The increase is causing Tennesseans to budget to fill up their tanks, and analysts say Russia’s recent invasion into Ukraine only adds to the uncertainty of how high prices could rise in the Volunteer State.

Sheriff Lawson: Summer Wells’ family ‘not cooperating right now’

“Well, theoretically, we could see gas prices continue to go up, but it’s been nine straight weeks that the national average has gone up, and that certainly could extend for another nine weeks, with the situation in Russia today, boosting the price of oil by nearly 5%,” said Patrick Deehan leading petroleum analyst with GasBuddy, “Tennessee is not usually one of those areas, that’s a higher price. So, it’s not a guarantee that you’ll get to $4. But it could be very close by the time we roll around to Memorial Day.”

Deehan says he’s optimistic that gas prices will remain under $4 a gallon in Tennessee, but with oil prices now surging above $100 a barrel that figure is a price Tennesseans may see in the upcoming weeks.

TBI focused on previous ‘areas of interest’ in search for Summer Wells

Analysts say now is the time to start thinking about reducing gas consumption by 5 to 10%. This does not necessarily mean canceling long trips, but Tennesseans should be more fuel-efficient in the upcoming days and weeks ahead.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Kyiv native: Family friend killed in shelling days after getting engaged

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nelly Ostrovsky’s voice broke as she described her last conversation with Anton Moiseenko — the son of a childhood friend who lived in Ostrovsky’s late maternal grandmother’s home about 12 miles west of Kyiv. “I asked him was he going to the shelter and he said everything was okay there,” […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Traffic
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Russia#Ukraine#Wkrn#Tennesseans#Tbi#Summer Wells Analysts
WJHL

Local lawmakers discuss key points of expected State of the Union address

(WJHL) – Over the last week, much of the world’s focus has remained on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lawmakers from Tennessee and Virginia expect that will be a main topic of discussion during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address. “If Putin is successful in Ukraine, he will not stop,” Virginia Sen. Mark Warner […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WJHL

State of the Union by the numbers: 12 key figures from Biden’s speech

(Stacker) – On March 1, 2022, against the backdrop of Putin’s premeditated and unprovoked war on the sovereign state of Ukraine and democracy at large, President Joe Biden gave his inaugural State of the Union address. Stacker compiled a list of notable numbers from Biden’s speech, addressing everything from a reckoning for the Russian oligarchy […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WJHL

NETN’s COVID rate lowest since mid-November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day COVID-19 case rate dropped by another 70% last week, according to new data the Tennessee Department of Health released Wednesday. The seven-county region added 1,038 new cases between Sunday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 26 compared to 3,485 new cases in the week prior. It is the region’s […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

WJHL

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy