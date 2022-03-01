ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Monthly Horoscope: Cancer, March 2022

By Annabel Gat
Vice
Vice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sun is in fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring creativity, adventure, and open minds. Pisces is the last sign on the zodiac wheel: Make time to reflect on change and transition, and think about where you see yourself in the future. The sun in Pisces encourages you to think...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Unfortunately, This Week Might Be Rough For These 3 Zodiac Signs

There’s so much bright and loving energy surrounding you this week, so keep your chin up. Even though February 28, 2022 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Aries, Libra, and Capricorn — there’s still so much to look forward to. The sun is in spiritual, imaginative, and empathetic Pisces, bringing you an endless source of inspiration. However, this mutable water sign could bring some confusing emotions to the surface in the process.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your Weekly Horoscope Definitely Isn’t Sugarcoating The Truth

You’ve gone through so many changes lately and you might feel completely exhausted. Last week, Mercury retrograde came to an end, and although you have every reason to celebrate, you’re still getting used to the energetic shift. After all, Mercury won’t be out of the slow and foggy post-retrograde shadow until Feb. 23. You also embraced a sobering and serious new moon in Aquarius last week. This new moon put a lot of pressure on you, thanks to Saturn’s heavy-handed influence. Keep going, because our February 7, 2022 weekly horoscope is encouraging you to overcome the odds. The battle may not be over yet, but you’re ready to take back your power.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Reminds You Confidence Is Key

Hello, lover! Your weekly horoscope for February 7-13 2022 is here. While we’re almost halfway through the shortest month of the year, the planets are still pretty active this week, starting with Mars in Capricorn forming a trine with Uranus in Taurus on Tuesday. This aspect gives us a major boost of confidence and the courage to forge our own path, so don’t be afraid to go your own way today. However, being independent doesn’t mean breaking away from the world completely, especially when asteroid Ceres moves into chatty Gemini on Wednesday. With the asteroid of unconditional love moving into the...
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, by Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Mars#Mercury#Aquarius
NYLON

Your March 2022 Horoscope Brings Some Much Deserved Cosmic Chillness

As the planets pile up in Aquarius and Pisces, your March 2022 horoscope brings the levity of possibility. Welcome to the surge months, the high points of the Piscean deluge, a halcyon moment in which no planets are in retrograde, and the bulk of them chill in Aquarius and Pisces. Welcome to Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas’ apartment, Zordon’s command center, Giles’ library. If you’ve been waiting to order spittoons for the ayahuasca ceremony, now’s the time. With Mars and Venus entering Aquarius on March 6 comes a renewed vision, and direction for your year ahead. And as the sun and Mercury barrel through the Piscean kaleidoscope, so do they transmute, mutate, and reimagine what you thought was possible. It’s a dreamy month, at times too hazy for you to see clearly, but you’ll have plenty of chances to regain clarity.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in March, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

It’s almost that time of year again when we can all re-emerge from the dreary depths of winter conditions and reconvene amid spring’s bloom. In the cosmos, this seasonal renewal is evident, as well: The month of March brings Aries season (the first sign of the zodiac calendar) and a happy meet-up of love and sex planets Venus and Mars in future-focused Aquarius. Together with a few other transits, these cosmic shifts are poised to bring the best day in March, astrologically, for each zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Which zodiac signs are good with money? These are destined for riches

Let’s talk money, baby: brass tax, bottom lines and the warm feeling of a fistful of cold, hard cash. In astrology, much about financial strife and/or personal success can be gleaned from looking at the second, eighth and 11th houses within an individual birth chart. Known as the money houses, they correspond to individual wealth, wealth earned through partnership and wealth acquired in business. In addition to the money houses, the position of Venus — planet of possessions — and Jupiter — planet of luck and expansion — indicates whether an individual will find riches or ruin.
WALMART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 4 Zodiac Signs, The Full Moon In Leo Might Change Your Life

Every full moon has their own brand of magic, but there’s always that *one* full moon that changes everything. And if your sun or ascendant happens to be in Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, or Aquarius, that full moon may be arriving sooner than you think. Taking place on Feb. 16 at 11:56 a.m. ET, the February 2022 full moon will affect these zodiac signs the most, and the experience could rock their world. Things can’t remain as they were before, so prepare to embrace change. For better or worse, one thing’s for sure — fixed signs are shaking things up.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have A Powerful Week, Thanks To Pisces Season

You’ve heard all the hype surrounding Jupiter in Pisces, and this week, you’re about to understand why. Ever since Jupiter — planet of expansion and adventure — entered Pisces at the tail end of 2021, it’s been bringing you blessings on blessings. After all, Pisces is traditionally ruled by Jupiter, which means Jupiter is feeling more alive than ever as it moves through its home zodiac sign. However, some of us are enjoying it more than others, because February 28, 2022 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Libra: Sept. 22-Oct. 23

If you have been enjoying your closer network of old friends in recent weeks, you might start to find some of them just a bit boring come mid-March. Use this time to mend a few fences with those you may have estranged. It’s also a good time to take it up a notch and personally make friends with the spiritual side of yourself. Do something unexpected, if not, something unexpected is probably coming to you. A build-up to your new allies is coming by the Spring Equinox.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 20th February to 26th February, 2022

It’s the third week of February, following the big full moon in Leo, and like most things that are Leo-related, we’re bound to keep talking about it. While we learn to hold the light of that moon with us, we move forward in Pisces season. The vitalising Sun creeps ever-closer to Jupiter, and as Leo icon Kate Bush once sang, “Like the sun coming out… Ooh, I just know that something good is going to happen. And I don't know when… But just saying it could even make it happen.” Mercury moves forward in Aquarius, forming a helpful sextile to Chiron and a square to Uranus on the 24th, charging our words with the strength to facilitate healing and change in our lives. While we’re out in the world, cloudbusting, Mars and Venus continue their conjunction in Capricorn. If you feel like making money moves, then the planets are with you, scheming up a reason to build something beautiful. Venus makes a sextile to Neptune on the 24th as well, reminding us that our dreams are valuable, and that what we call into our lives has the power to be transcendent.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These 4 signs are most likely to betray your trust

Being betrayed is one of the most terrible and harmful experiences a person can have. It can cause emotional anguish, worry, sadness, a rise in risky behaviour, and even physical pain. Infidelity by a partner can even alter our brain chemistry. While the stars don't exactly tell us who would betray our trust, they do seem to forewarn us about some of the characteristics of people who may be fickle and untrustworthy. Here are four zodiac signs with the ability to betray people.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your March Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Asking You To Trust Yourself

March brings a new season and some significant planetary shifts. March 2 brings the powerful new moon in Pisces, which will align us with our emotions. Venus and Mars enter Aquarius on March 6, making our goals more attainable. Then, on March 9, Mercury enters Pisces and urges us to lean into our intuition to comprehend matters. Soon enough, on March 27, the Planet of Communication moves into Aries, ushering in a time when everyone will be assertive and direct. The full moon in Virgo occurs on March 18, asking us to be of service to others. And the month closes on a fun, high-energy note, as the Spring Equinox, Aries season, and the astrological New Year all commence on March 20 — a day to remember.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your March Horoscope Will Bring Good Juju To Every Zodiac Sign

The month of March always begins with Pisces season, so embrace your imagination, your emotions, and your spirituality. As the sun journeys through the last sign in the zodiac wheel, you may spend your time processing everything that’s been weighing on you. This healing experience will help you let it all out and let it all go. You can’t change the past, but you can learn from it, and your March 2022 monthly horoscope will bring you clarity along the way.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Pisces New Moon Will Initiate A Metamorphosis For These 4 Zodiac Signs

You’re being pulled down a beautiful adventure, because you’re gearing up for an incredible new moon. In astrology, a new moon is always a powerful opportunity to lay down the groundwork for something new and open your heart to a whole new perspective. In fact, a new moon is always the best time to set an intention, because as the moon moves through the remaining 28-days of its cycle, you’ll carry that intention with you in everything you do. The zodiac signs who will be affected by the new moon in Pisces 2022 the most — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — have every reason to look forward to what’s coming next.
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

The Most Complicated Zodiac Pairings & How to Work Through Them

As a professional astrologer, many clients come to me wanting to know about relationships, not just romantic ones but also those with family, friends and coworkers. Compatibility is complicated. Not everyone naturally gets along, but astrology can help us find common ground even with those who feel like oil to our water. Here’s some of the most complicated zodiac pairings and how to work through them.
LIFESTYLE
Allure

What March's Capricorn Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

Your sign's 2022 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Capricorn personality profile. Welcome to March, Capricorn! While you think like a scientist, when psychic Pisces season began last month, you found yourself listening to intuition. You’re much more romantic than you let on, and Valentine’s Day served as a reminder to express your feelings.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

The Luckiest Astrology Day Of The Year Is Coming: Here's What To Know

Ready for what will perhaps be the luckiest Saturday of the year (astrologically speaking, anyway)? The AstroTwins break down what to expect in the week ahead. Since the veil is thin under these moonbeams, this is one of the best days of the year to download divine inspiration. Get yourself into a quiet space where you can "hear" the guidance of your inner voice. With abundant Jupiter hovering in close connection to la luna, you can expect a downpour of ideas! Try leading with a softer touch, remaining receptive to input rather than forcing yourself to be productive or give feedback.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Astrology: Which zodiac signs do you attract the most?

Being extremely charmed by someone you just met, without reason. The irresistible urge to know them. Being drawn to them like a moth to a flame. Feeling like they instantly fit right with you just like a missing puzzle piece. Gushes of ‘why didn’t we meet earlier’. Have you ever embodied these emotions? It could have a lot to do with your zodiac signs since they have a lot to say about the type of people you attract and feel attracted towards!
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy