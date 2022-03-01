ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

West Linn Mayor Jules Walters to run for Oregon House seat

By Holly Bartholomew
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2YUO_0eSYjXKn00 Walters announces candidacy after Rep. Rachel Prusak opts against seeking re-election.

West Linn Mayor Jules Walters announced her candidacy for Oregon House District 37 Monday, Feb. 28.

Her announcement came only a few hours after Rep. Rachel Prusak, who currently serves District 37, stated that she would not seek re-election.

Walters is currently in the middle of a four-year term as mayor of West Linn, having won that seat in 2020. She resigned her previous seat on the West Linn City Council, which she won in 2018, at the time she was sworn in as mayor in January 2020.

"As mayor of West Linn, I've worked tirelessly to increase efficiency on the city council, pushed for needed reforms in our police department, and advocated for funding for our orphan highways," she wrote on social media Tuesday. "I've built state and regional partnerships to find solutions to getting essential workers back to work including better pay, flexible working environments, and childcare."

In her announcement, Walters touted an endorsement from Prusak.

Walters said she does not plan to resign her role as mayor while running her campaign.

"It is my understanding that the charter does not require me to step down to run for office, and I do not intend to," she said via text message. "I'm confident that I can continue in my capacity as mayor while campaigning."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
West Linn Tidings

Oregon House votes to end farmworker overtime exemption

The bill faces opposition from farm owners and still needs a vote in the Oregon Senate.After an emotional three-hour debate, the Oregon House voted 37-23 on Tuesday, March 1, to end the state's agricultural exemption from higher overtime wages. The measure is awaiting a vote in the Senate. The overtime exemption would be phased out over five years under House Bill 4002, and tax credits would cover some of the higher wages paid by farmers. But critics claimed those provisions won't prevent the inevitable loss of family farms. "They could be the nail in the coffin for farmers who can't...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Reps. Prusak, Power, Williams won't seek re-election

Three House Democrats announce they won't run after the failure of a proposed legislative salary increase.Three Oregon House Democrats announced today they would not seek reelection in November, as first reported by Willamette Week. In a joint announcement, Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-West Linn; Rep. Karin Power, D-Milwaukie; and Anna Williams, D-Hood River, announced they would not run again for their seats in the Oregon House of Representatives. The lawmakers cited the difficulty of balancing their legislative work and separate careers on a legislative salary of less than $33,000 annually. Their announcement came shortly after the failure of Senate Bill...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Senate approves Forest Accord

Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year.The Oregon Senate has voted overwhelmingly in favor of new logging standards negotiated by timber and environmental groups under the Private Forest Accord compromise. Senate Bill 1501, which enshrines the deal into law, was approved Wednesday, March 2, by the Senate 22-5 after a brief discussion during which no objections against the legislation were raised. Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year after a year of talks mediated by the office of Gov. Kate Brown, who convened the panel in 2020 to avoid...
CONGRESS & COURTS
West Linn Tidings

West Linn needs safer traffic environment

I don't want to see another tragic accident like the one which recently occurred in Sherwood.Does the City of Lake Oswego value the lives of their children and pedestrians more than the City of West Linn? I ask this because there are so many ways that I have noticed Lake Oswego creating a far safer environment for children and teenagers walking to school. As well as, creating a safer environment for even the average pedestrian. I ask this because when you go by either high school in Lake Oswego there are flashing lights that let you know to slow...
WEST LINN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Linn, OR
Government
City
West Linn, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
West Linn, OR
Elections
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
West Linn Tidings

Legislature's last gasps as 2022 session nears end

Signs the Legislature was coming into the final days of its 'short session' could be seen in the committee calendars.Broken tail lights, Russian vodka, the Great Resignation, overtime pay, and a machine speed-reading a 193-page budget bill were pieces of a hyperactive Tuesday as the Legislature hit the final week of the 2022 session. In the main event of the day, the Senate and House swapped political hot potatoes. The House voted 37-23 along party lines to approve a contentious farmworker overtime bill, sending it to the Senate. "As a first generation Peruvian-American, I'm honored to be a part of...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Republican files for Oregon House seat held by Rachel Prusak

West Linn pastor and construction contractor Aeric Estep is running for House District 37.Aeric Estep, a construction account manager and life group pastor from West Linn, is the first person to declare their candidacy for the 2022 House District 37 race. House District 37 is currently represented by Democrat Rachel Prusak, who has not yet indicated whether she intends to seek reelection. Estep, a Republican, has lived in West Linn for nearly 10 years. He said he's running to bring humility and transparency to Salem. Though he's never run for office, Estep has participated in government before, serving...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Catherine McMullen endorsed by Oregon's first female governor

Former Gov. Barbara Roberts supports West Linn resident's bid for Clackamas County clerkCatherine McMullen of West Linn has been endorsed in her campaign to be Clackamas County's next clerk by former Gov. Barbara Roberts, who in 1990 became the first woman to be elected governor in Oregon history. Roberts — who championed equal rights for women, gay people and those with disabilities during her tenures as Secretary of State and a member of the Oregon House — commended McMullen on her voter outreach and education efforts. "I trust Catherine to be my clerk and head election official," Roberts, a Lake...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Oregon House#Election
West Linn Tidings

Opinion: Disagreements can happen without vilification

Former Clackamas County commissioner: We do not have to look outside of our own county to see dangerous political rhetoric.Unfortunately, we do not have to look outside of our own county to see, firsthand, the problem with dangerous and irresponsible political rhetoric being advanced by elected leaders. Clackamas County Commissioner Tootie Smith has used the pulpit the voters gave her to consistently spread misinformation about COVID-19, and Commissioner Mark Shull is such a prodigious spreader of hateful speech and misinformation that he is facing a recall effort. Many hoped that Jan. 6 would have caused elected officials at every...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

Oregon revises timeline, will lift mask mandate March 12

Gov. Kate Brown said that the move does not mean the pandemic was burning out or is nearly over. Oregon will drop its indoor mask mandate on March 11, more than a week earlier than announced last week. Gov. Kate Brown said Monday, Feb. 28, that Oregon, California and Washington would lift their mandates simultaneously at 11:59 p.m. March 11. The new date includes ending mask mandates in schools. The order will affect over 51.2 million people from the Mexican border to the Canadian border, about 15% of the national population. The announcement is the third time in the past...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Votes near for overtime agriculture bill

The controversial farm work bill clears a critical Oregon legislative committee on a party-line vote. A bill that would end Oregon's agricultural overtime exemption will be voted on by the full House and Senate after passing a final legislative committee. The Joint Committee on Farm Worker Overtime approved House Bill...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Four apply for West Linn police captain job

City officials and one community member will interview candidates on March 9.As the West Linn Police Department works to move beyond the cronyism and corruption that led to the 2017 bogus arrest of Michael Fesser and subsequent fallout, the department is looking for a new captain to fill the position left by Chief Peter Mahuna. Mahuna, who came to WLPD as a captain in 2018, was named acting chief after former Chief Terry Kruger was placed on leave and eventually fired over his handling of the Fesser case. In November 2021, Mahuna officially got the top job. Following Mahuna's appointment...
WEST LINN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
West Linn Tidings

'Witching hours' and 'lifeboats' decide fate of key bills in 2022 Oregon Legislature

With a hard deadline to end the session on March 7, lawmakers scramble to support their favorite issues.The Oregon Legislature's task over the next dozen days seems daunting: Deciding the live-or-die fate of more than 270 pieces of legislation that were brand new on Feb. 1 but could be dead and gone by March 1. With the 35-day session now past the mid-point, is there time for legislation to take flight? "We've got enough runway," said House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis. How and when the culling is done is crucial to keeping at least two-thirds of lawmakers inside the Capitol...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

New West Linn Post Office opens

The post office near Safeway opened Tuesday, Feb. 22. USPS will hold a grand opening in March. The opening of the new West Linn Post Office felt like a long time coming for West Linn residents who didn't have a location in town for a year and worried about the imminent closure of the former post office off and on for several years.
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

Oregonians sour on legislative hope despite sweet economic news

Survey shows more pessimism than a decade ago when unemployment was higher amid the recovery to the Great RecessionIt's a paradox. The state Legislature is awash in cash. Oregon's COVID cases are among the lowest in the nation. And yet just 31% of Oregonians are optimistic that the short session of the Legislature underway now will make significant progress on the key issues facing Oregon. That sour outlook, reflected in a survey of 1,400 Oregonians by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, is a flip from a decade ago, when just 31% of Oregonians were pessimistic about the Legislature's ability...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Letter: Jamie McLeod-Skinner for 5th Congressional District

John S. Keyser is president emeritus of Clackamas Community College (1985-2001).Please join me in voting for Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the newly-expanded Oregon's 5th Congressional District. Jamie is running against Kurt Schrader in the Democratic primary election this May. Jamie is our best choice because of her experience in urban, suburban and rural settings, her tireless work habits and her pragmatic approach to solving our toughest problems. A small business owner, engineer and attorney, Jamie will work to strengthen our communities and protect our natural resources. I am very impressed with her ideas and leadership profile. With the large donations he...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

I'm concerned about Newberg Pool bill

Overregulation poses a unique threat on the Willamette, given that the Newberg Pool is already one of the most highly regulated bodies of water in Oregon.As a native Oregonian, the Willamette River has been a special place for me and my family for five generations. Living on the Newberg Pool, we have been lucky to experience both the beauty and countless outdoor activities that can be enjoyed on the river. Locals and visitors seek out the public access that provides their families, much like my own, with countless traditions, experiences and memories. I am worried about overregulation and what it...
NEWBERG, OR
West Linn Tidings

Clackamas County to share transportation project updates

Community Road Fund Advisory Committee to meet from 5-6:60 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23Members of the public are invited to join the Clackamas County Community Road Fund Advisory Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 23, for an update on several transportation projects underway since 2019. During the virtual meeting, to be held from 5-6:30 p.m., the committee will share the latest progress on local efforts ranging from congestion relief, safety enhancement, local road improvement and more. Topics of discussion will include a recent reduction to the county's trailer registration fee, revenue from which goes into the Community Road Fund to support transportation projects in Clackamas County. The 15-member committee is comprised of county residents who work with staff to review proposed transportation construction projects, recommending priorities to the Board of County Commissioners. Their last meeting was held Sept. 29. To register for the Feb. 23 Zoom meeting, click here. For more information about the Community Road Fund, click here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

Senate passes wake sports bill almost unanimously

The legislation that would ban wake surfing in the Newberg Pool, among other provisions, is headed to the House.  By a near unanimous vote of 22-1, the Oregon Senate passed a bill that would ban wake surfing and further limit activities like wakeboarding and waterskiing on the Newberg Pool portion of the Willamette River Thursday, Feb. 16. If enacted, the bill essentially would require that wakeboarding, waterskiing and water-tubing boats weigh less than 5,000 pounds. It also would ban wake surfing entirely, expand the Newberg Pool zone, which is roughly from Newberg to West Linn, so that it runs...
NEWBERG, OR
West Linn Tidings

Controversy continues after Kristof ruled off ballot

Former candidate slams failure of political system; Fagan accuses him of undermining democracy.Sparks continued to fly in the Oregon governor's race even after the state Supreme Court ruled former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof off the ballot on Thursday, Feb. 17. The court unanimously upheld Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's decision that Kristof is not eligible to run for governor because he will not have lived in the state three years by the November 2022 election, as required by the Oregon Constitution. Kristof had been seeking the Democratic nomination before Fagan ruled him off the ballot....
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
44
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy