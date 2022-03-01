West Linn Mayor Jules Walters to run for Oregon House seat

Walters announces candidacy after Rep. Rachel Prusak opts against seeking re-election.

West Linn Mayor Jules Walters announced her candidacy for Oregon House District 37 Monday, Feb. 28.

Her announcement came only a few hours after Rep. Rachel Prusak, who currently serves District 37, stated that she would not seek re-election.

Walters is currently in the middle of a four-year term as mayor of West Linn, having won that seat in 2020. She resigned her previous seat on the West Linn City Council, which she won in 2018, at the time she was sworn in as mayor in January 2020.

"As mayor of West Linn, I've worked tirelessly to increase efficiency on the city council, pushed for needed reforms in our police department, and advocated for funding for our orphan highways," she wrote on social media Tuesday. "I've built state and regional partnerships to find solutions to getting essential workers back to work including better pay, flexible working environments, and childcare."

In her announcement, Walters touted an endorsement from Prusak.

Walters said she does not plan to resign her role as mayor while running her campaign.

"It is my understanding that the charter does not require me to step down to run for office, and I do not intend to," she said via text message. "I'm confident that I can continue in my capacity as mayor while campaigning."