Rochester Fringe Festival announces festival dates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fringe Festival has announced some key dates.

The event will run from Tuesday, September 13, through Saturday, September 24. If you want to submit your show to be in the festival, submissions are open March 30 through May 4. All submissions will be free.

The festival also says this year’s venues will be announced on March 30.

“We are excitedly planning this year’s festival and looking forward to celebrating the arts and the much-needed community connection they provide,” said Founding Festival Producer Erica Fee in a statement.

Organizers say the festival is one of the most-attended events in the nation and the largest multidisciplinary arts festival in New York State. In 2019, there were more than 650 performances with 100,000 attendees.

More on the Rochester Fringe Festival

(It) connects and empowers artists, audiences, venues, educational institutions, and the community to celebrate, explore, and inspire creativity via an annual, multi-genre arts festival. It was pioneered by several of Rochester’s esteemed cultural institutions including Geva Theatre Center, the George Eastman Museum and Garth Fagan Dance; up-and-coming arts groups like PUSH Physical Theatre and Method Machine; and higher-education partners such as the University of Rochester and Rochester Institute of Technology. The not-for-profit organization’s overarching mission is to provide a platform for artists to share their ideas and develop their skills while also offering unparalleled public access to the arts. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.