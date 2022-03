NATCHEZ – Emotion-packed speeches and stirring song punctuated the chilly air Monday night at the “Proud to Take a Stand Monument” near the Natchez City Auditorium. The occasion was the rededication of the monument, which was installed and dedicated in 2019 to honor and memorialize hundreds of Civil Rights advocates who were arrested in Natchez by law enforcement officers in 1965, including more than 150 who were forced to the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman where they were abused, punished and humiliated.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO