Nashville, TN

TSA discovers loaded handgun at BNA

By Nikki McGee
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Transportation Security Administration said a loaded firearm was discovered at Nashville International Airport on Tuesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., security officials discovered a loaded North American Arms .22 caliber handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag. TSA contacted airport police, who took the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee.

(Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration)

A spokesman for the TSA told News 2 the passenger would face a civil penalty in the coming weeks or months. In addition, the passenger could face charges from local law enforcement.

So far this year, 21 firearms have been found by TSA officers at BNA security checkpoints. In 2021, a total of 162 firearms were detected.

The TSA reminds passengers firearms can be transported in checked baggage if the gun is declared to the airline and stored in a proper carrying case.

