Dak Prescott is one of eight Dallas Cowboys who’ve had offseason surgery, coach says

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterback Dak Prescott is one of eight Dallas Cowboys players who have undergone surgery since the end of the season, coach Mike McCarthy said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. McCarthy said Prescott was having trouble sleeping so he had an elective procedure to “clean-up” his left shoulder,...

