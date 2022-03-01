Dak Prescott is one of eight Dallas Cowboys who’ve had offseason surgery, coach says

The Dallas Cowboys have a big decision to make this offseason regarding star wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper, 27, is about to enter the third year of a five-year, $100 million deal he signed with Dallas back in 2020. There’s no denying that the four-time Pro Bowler is talented, as he has totaled over 1000 yards in five of his eight seasons in the league. However, that cap hit is also a serious detriment to a Cowboys team that is already in some form of salary cap hell. It leaves the Cowboys with a few options. Ask Cooper to restructure his deal, which he will almost certainly turn down. Cut Cooper and get nothing in return while reaping the rewards of $16 million in cap savings. Trade Cooper and get a draft pick- or a valuable player- in return while saving $16 million in cap space. Dallas has one clear option. They must trade Amari Cooper this offseason.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO