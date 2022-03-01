ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

13 festive St. Patrick’s Day decorations to brighten your March

By Perri Ormont Blumberg
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11am9b_0eSYhqq400
St. Patrick's Day decorations (skodonnell)

Are you serious about your St. Patrick's Day spirit? If you have kids at home or are planning to host a St. Patrick’s Day party, some festive green and gold decor can really kick your St. Pat’s celebration up a notch.

Ahead are some fun St. Patrick’s Day decorations you can buy online in time for the holiday. Order now to receive them with plenty of time ahead of St. Patrick’s Day 2022 on Thursday, March 17. This’ll leave you plenty of time for more important decisions, like whether to make your own corned beef and how many drops of food coloring you’ll need to turn your beer green (spoiler alert: Betty Crocker recommends 3-5 per pint ).

St. Patrick's Day Lights, $9.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RVcKz_0eSYhqq400 Mosaon St Patricks Day Decorations Lights Mosoan amazon.com $9.99 Shop Now

Just like Christmas or the Fourth of July, your Feast of Saint Patrick celebration deserves some lighting. These green “lucky shamrocks” are just the thing, and you can set them in either flashing or steady mode.

2-Pack St Patrick's Day Decorations Shamrock Burlap Banner, $14.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWxJM_0eSYhqq400 2 Pack St Patrick's Day Shamrock Burlap Banner Acekar amazon.com $14.99 Shop Now

An Amazon’s Choice find, show your St. Patty’s pride with this “Lucky” burlap banner, complete with green four-leaf clovers. Hang it over the fireplace, in your living room or even in your home office for a seasonal Zoom background. May your day be touched by some Irish luck, friends.

Farmhouse St Patrick's Day Sign, from $10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kt3a5_0eSYhqq400 Farmhouse St Patrick's Day Sign Irish Blessing Wood Sign MonarchRestorations etsy.com $10.00 Shop Now

Ring in St. Patty’s Day with this lighthearted green-and-white sign — an Etsy bestseller. The handmade wooden sign may very well become a year-round staple in your house if “Shenanigans” is your middle name (raising my hand).

Glass Jar Shamrock Four-Leaf Clover Kitchen Hand Towel, $14.50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wl9W_0eSYhqq400 Glass Jar Shamrock 4 Leaf Clover Kitchen Hand Towel ThejunkiemonkeyShop etsy.com $14.50 Shop Now

For something that reads more elegant for a dinner party than a green beer rager, we love this elegant decorative towel. Bake a loaf of Irish soda bread for the occasion and present it in this darling tea towel featuring a design of a glass jar filled with four-leaf clovers.

St. Patrick's Day Door Sign, from $20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfZiA_0eSYhqq400 St. Patrick's Day Door Sign MaxnLissa etsy.com Shop Now

Start St. Patty’s season on the right note with this green door sign. All the door signs are cut by hand and the bows are made of high-quality wired ribbon so you can reshape them if crushed during shipping.

Leprechaun Coasters, $18.75

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGOwX_0eSYhqq400 Leprechaun Coasters St. Patricks Day Coasters Leprechaun KrisleighKreations etsy.com $19.25 Shop Now

This set of four coasters is the perfect landing pad for your green-hued St. Patrick’s Day beverage. If there’s a spill, you can even toss the 100% cotton coasters in the washing machine. Going to a St. Patrick’s Day party? These also makes a great gift.

St. Patrick's Day Table Runner, $19.79

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5k31_0eSYhqq400 St. Patrick's Day Decor St. Patrick's Day Table Siilues etsy.com $21.99 Shop Now

Jazz up the table with this shamrock table runner. It’s polyester, so after your party, throw it in the washing machine and it’ll look as good as new.

Shamrock Cookie Cutter, 3", $3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tm6Do_0eSYhqq400 Shamrock Cookie Cutter, 3" surlatable.com $3.00 Shop Now

Before you cover your cookies in those green sprinkles, shape them with this festive cookie cutter, made in the USA. Your shamrock cookies will look so professional, you’ll wonder why you didn’t buy this years ago

Summit Ridge Candle Co. Loads of Luck Candle, $12.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQBi7_0eSYhqq400 Loads of Luck. Old Vintage Truck St. Patricks Day. 9 Ounce Soy SummitRidgeCandleCo etsy.com $12.99 Shop Now

This cute candle comes in vanilla, lavender, clean linen and more scents. The Michigan-based maker also sells a “ Luck of the Irish ” candle ($12.99).

Farmhouse Wall Decor Sign, $19.97

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499RNv_0eSYhqq400 Farmhouse Wall Decor Signs For St Patricks Day KIBAGA amazon.com $21.97 Shop Now

Another Amazon’s Choice pick, this wood picture frame comes with 10 designs that you can use for St. Patrick’s Day and beyond to spruce up your space. Other holiday signs include Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day, and the Fourth of July, and there are also designs for spring, summer and fall.

Hanging Paper Shamrocks, $12.39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JU0Fr_0eSYhqq400 Green St. Patrick's Day 6" x 10.5" Asymmetrical Shaped Paper Hanging Pom Poms Shop Now

This three-set of paper shamrocks can be used in any room, plus they can be folded and reused again next year.

St. Patrick Day Hanging Gnome Ornaments, $19.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QrbF_0eSYhqq400 St Patrick Day Hanging Gnome Ornaments Set of 10 Funoasis amazon.com $19.99 Shop Now

Everybody needs hanging gnomes. Right? Right! These cute green gnomes are nice to hang in your living room or dining room. You can even line them up in a row on the TV stand. Bonus: They’re said to bring good luck.

Lucky Balloons, $10

Air-Filled Shamrock Lucky Letter Balloons 6pc partycity.com $10.00 Shop Now

The balloons can be delivered to your doorstep and filled at home. No helium required, and the company notes they can be deflated and reused.

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

Honestly? Some of the Best Saint Patrick’s Day Decor Is on Amazon

I'm just gonna say it: Some of the best St. Patrick's Day decor is on Amazon, and I'm! Not! Just! Saying! That! Find me somewhere else that sells cute, St. Paddy's Day-inspired decorations that won't break the bank and can be delivered in just two days—I'll wait. Don't believe...
SHOPPING
Connecticut Post

Milford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns March 12

MILFORD — After a pandemic-induced two-year hiatus, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is making its return. The parade, scheduled for March 12, is considered a “rite of spring” in the city, according to parade chief organizer Michael McCabe, “but I think it’s going to be more so this year.”
MILFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Day
TODAY.com

42 Easter brunch recipes for a memorable springtime spread

Easter is a special time for all who celebrate. An important holiday in the Christian faith, Easter also symbolizes the ushering in of springtime and rebirth of all the living things around us. It's a time when the seasons breathe new life into the fields, and bright new flavors are aplenty. To celebrate this wonderful day, we're rounding up some of our more cherished Easter brunch recipes to make menu planning a joy.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

ORANGE CREAMSICLE POKE CAKE

Orange Creamsicle Poke Cake made with a white cake mix, orange soda, orange Jello and vanilla pudding! Fun and fruity cake recipe that is perfect for a crowd!. We love poke cakes and this one is absolutely amazing. It’s ready to hit the dessert table at your next BBQ, potluck, or holiday family gathering. Made with a few simple ingredients and kept chilled in the fridge, it’s the perfect way to cool down after a hot day in the sun!
RECIPES
Footwear News

Brooks Gets Festive for St. Patrick’s Day With Its ‘Run Lucky’ Footwear and Apparel Collection

Click here to read the full article. St. Patrick’s Day is quickly approaching and Brooks has footwear and apparel for those ready to celebrate. For runners looking to log some miles on March 17, Brooks has a bold new iteration of the Ghost 14 inspired by the holiday. As part of the “Run Lucky” collection, this road-ready shoe features gold and green throughout, and is covered with shamrock imagery. The uppers of the shoe are green with different stylized shamrocks all over. They sit atop midsoles with a spray metallic gradient fade from gold at the heel to greet at the forefoot...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Patrick Day#St Patricks Day#Mosoan#Irish
Apartment Therapy

This Hotel Is Offering an “Irish Green” St. Patrick’s Day Package Throughout March

Immerse yourself in the color of the Irish this St. Patrick’s Day thanks to this St. Louis hotel’s colorful package. The Angad Arts Hotel will be helping guests celebrate the Mar. 17 holiday in style with their “Irish Green” package which is available all month long. A true immersive experience, the hotel features rooms that are to be booked based on the guest’s mood. With color palettes aiming to evoke positive emotions, themed rooms include “Freedom Blue,” “Powerful Red,” “Curiosity Yellow,” and finally, “Rejuvenation Green,” which will be the base for the package.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TODAY.com

36 bright and beautiful desserts to make on Easter Sunday

Easter brunch with its veggie-packed frittatas, sweet breads and make-ahead casseroles, and Easter dinner with its glazed hams, bright pastas and verdant sides have all been served — and happily scarfed. Now, it's time to end the holiday on the sweetest note possible — with dessert. So, here...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
FOX4 News Kansas City

Overland Park to replace Fall Festival parade with St. Patrick’s Day parade

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park’s annual Fall Festival parade will not take place this year. Instead the Downtown Overland Park Partnership (DOPP) will host the city’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade. DOPP Executive Director Angie Mutti gave city council members an update on the organization’s annual operations during a Community Development meeting Wednesday night. […]
WBUR

It's pie time: 3 savory recipes to stay warm as winter wanes

It’s that time of year when, in many parts of the country, it’s not quite deep winter anymore and still not spring. It’s a time of year when we start to think about shifting what we eat and how we eat, and yet those chilly nights still signal the need for comfort food.
RECIPES
Caught in Southie

The South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade returns to take place on Sunday 20 March 2022

After a two-year absence due to the Coronavirus pandemic, The South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade returns to take place on Sunday, 20 March 2022 at 1pm ET. In recognition of ongoing challenges to public health and safety caused by the pandemic, the parade will follow a shorter route that has been used in the past in circumstances of inclemate weather. It will start at Broadway T Station and will continue down the entirety of Broadway, concluding at Farragut road. Please see the image below for complete details.
BOSTON, MA
Marietta Daily Journal

Quick Fix: Leg of lamb flavors this St. Patrick's Day-inspired Irish stew

Thinking of St. Patrick’s Day brought to mind this warm and welcoming Irish Stew. There are many versions of Irish Stew. A traditional stew calls for mutton, a sheep that is over a year old. This is a quick version uses leg of lamb for a tasty and tender dish. It’s a one-pot meal that’s ready in 15 minutes.
RECIPES
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
287
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy