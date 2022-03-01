ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Giants could take two OL in top seven of 2022 NFL Draft

By Zac Wassink
 2 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The new-look New York Giants are now being guided by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both of whom joined the club from the Buffalo Bills in January. Their ties to Buffalo have resulted in the Giants being linked with current Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as 2019 first-round draft pick Daniel Jones continues to recover from the neck injury that prematurely ended his 2021 season after Nov. 28.

Whether the Giants have Trubisky, Jones or somebody else under center come August, that individual will need better play from an offensive line that routinely failed Jones over his first three pro seasons. Big Blue currently possesses picks No. 5 and No. 7 in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, and Charlie Campbell of Walter Football reports that "some sources with the team say all options are open, including taking two offensive linemen in order to hopefully finally fix the line."

It goes without saying such speculation certainly isn't a lock at this early stage of the process. Even Campbell points out the Giants would likely use one of those two high draft picks to acquire "a really good edge rusher" such as Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux or Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson if either fell to No. 5 or No. 7.

In his latest mock draft shared Tuesday, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. predicted the Giants will go in a different direction and instead draft two defensive players (Thibodeaux and Utah middle linebacker Devin Lloyd). Meanwhile, four CBS Sports analysts currently have the Giants using those picks to secure help for their offensive line and their defense.

Seemingly the only thing for sure regarding the Giants' draft strategy is that they need a lot of help on both sides of the football if they are to avoid a sixth straight losing season.

