Edgewood, MD

Two suspects charged with murder of Edgewood man after vehicle found in Middle River

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
EDGEWOOD, MD—A man and a woman are in police custody after being charged with the murder of an Edgewood man.

​On February 18, patrol deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2300-block of Perry Avenue in Edgewood. Upon arrival, deputies located Gerald Wayne Champ, 71, dead in his residence. Champ’s body was transported for autopsy, where it was determined he died from trauma to the upper body, and his death was ruled a homicide.

During the investigation, it was discovered the victim’s 2003 Ford Explorer had been stolen. As the investigation progressed, Ashley Pearl Zentz, 34, and Armando Moreno, Jr., 50, both of Edgewood and both of whom were known to Champ, were identified as possible suspects.

On February 26, Champ’s vehicle was found in Middle River. Evidence was then gathered linking Zentz and Moreno to Champ’s stolen vehicle, and on February 28, Detectives filed charges against them for first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and automobile theft.

Deputies served Zentz and Moreno with arrest warrants on March 1 at the Harford County Detention Center, where they both are being held without bail on unrelated charges.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the suspects, the victim, or his vehicle, is asked to call Detective Golden, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5430.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information via Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

