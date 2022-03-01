ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

The importance of voting in the primary election

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0RMZ_0eSYhRy100

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The 2022 midterm election season kicks off today with the Texas primaries. A lot of major races to watch on election day, we spoke to an Odessa College professor to get an in-depth look into why the primary election is important.

Dr. Brian Dille at Odessa College shared with us how local races can impact the outcome of the primary election.

Dille says that many people who wait till the Presidential election to vote are missing their opportunity to see what voting locally could do for the outcome of large-scale elections.

“I think a lot of people assume that the party primary in the spring is not important that its the following election the general election in November that determines the winners and so they’ll vote in November but they won’t vote in the party primary,” says Dille

Historically, Texans have been known to have a low voter turnout in the primaries. Dille believes that many people don’t understand the importance of primaries which is why they don’t vote in them. There are a lot of factors that go into the outcome of a primary election.

“You have to win a majority of the party primary vote if none of the candidates have a majority then there’s a political party run off a couple of weeks later and the two top candidates then face each other in that runoff,” says Dille.

This year races like county commissioner, county judge, and state representative are ones to watch locally. Big races across the state of Texas that have many people interested are governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.

Dille says that the outcome of the primaries is an indicator of who could be on the ballot in November, so he believes that it’s crucial for people to cast their votes in this primary election.

Polls will be open today from 7 am to 7 pm. For a polling location nearest you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Takeaways from Midland County primary voting

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – Primary elections have wrapped up in the basin. Some key races were decided on March 1. Other races are heading to a runoff election on May 24. “Voting means so much. Being a woman, being African-American, we’ve been fighting for our rights for so long,” said Midland resident Beverly Harrison. […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Langraf defeats Gray by large margin

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Incumbent House Representative Brooks Landgraf defeated challenger Casey Gray by a large margin Tuesday, with 80% of voters electing to keep him in office. The law maker assumed the District 81 office in 2015 and has been widely supported by voters in his district during his tenure. Of the victory, Landgraf thanked […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Voters talk impact of local elections

MIDLAND, Texas — Today marks election day for the primary elections in 2022. All day today dozens of voters and candidates were standing outside voting locations spreading the word to get out and vote. Several of them spoke about the importance of voting. “So many voters are disgruntled or unhappy, yet turn out tends to […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

New Ector County Judge talks plans after election

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Republican Dustin Fawcett was elected as the new Ector County Judge and in nine months will take over the office for 4 years. Today, we spoke with him about what he plans to do in this new role. “This one is different because it’s the whole community, and it’s something I […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
ABC Big 2 News

Election day starts tomorrow

MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday March 1st marks election day for this years primary elections and counties in the area like Midland, says its more than ready, but there is still a lot to do. Midland County has been preparing for this for quite some time now, and some voters are eager to get to the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Governor Abbott extends Emergency SNAP Benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission are providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of March. According to the Governor’s news release, the allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Thank […]
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Stay of execution granted for Odessa man set to die March 8

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- 48-year-old Michael Dean Gonzales, an Odessa man scheduled to be executed on March 8, was granted a stay of execution Thursday on the grounds of intellectual disability and newly discovered evidence. The order was handed down by the Court of Criminal Appeals, and according to court documents, Gonzales’ execution is stayed pending resolution […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Primary Election#Election Day#Nexstar#Odessa College#Texans
ABC Big 2 News

TTUHSC launces mobile medical unit in Monahans

MONAHANS, Texas (Nexstar)- Those living in rural areas around the Basin often struggle to find affordable healthcare options in their communities. Now the Texas Tech University Health Science Center, in partnership with the Permian Strategic Partnership, is stepping up to bring quality healthcare to these communities in the form of a mobile medical unit.  TTUHSC […]
MONAHANS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Tattoo Expo happening this weekend

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The 8th annual Odessa Tattoo Expo hosted by Ink Masters is coming to the Ector County Coliseum this weekend.  More than 150 artists will be at the event. Want to go? Here’s what you need to know: Friday: 1:00pm – 11:00 pm, $25 ($5 off before 5pm) Saturday: 11:00am – 11:00 pm, $25 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Stray dogs all over West Texas

TEXAS (Nexstar) – Throughout West Texas, there are a lot of stray dogs that end up on the streets for a number of reasons including running away or being abandoned. Now many people are working tirelessly to get those dogs back home or into a new, forever home. Midland Resident, Cheyenne Baze’s dog Lena, went missing […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ABC Big 2 News

West Texas businesses pull Russian products

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — Many businesses here in West Texas are standing in solidarity with Ukraine by removing Russian made products off of their shelves. One local liquor store in Odessa, Hops Scotch and Vinery, was just one of the many businesses that showed their support for Ukraine by removing it’s Russian imported products from […]
WEST, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Cornyn, Republicans introduce ban on U.S. purchase of Russian oil

WASHINGTON (Nexstar)- U.S. Senator John Cornyn today released the following statement after joining a group of Republican colleagues to introduce legislation that would ban the United States from purchasing Russian oil in response to its invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign democracy: “There is absolutely no reason for a country as resource-rich as the United States to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy