Remove wrinkles and look your best with this portable clothes steamer

"Look how good my skin looks!" I practically screamed at my dad the second he slid into the passenger seat of my car. It was fall, right around Thanksgiving, and my dad was in L.A. helping me pack up my apartment before the holidays, after which I'd be moving into a new place across town. It'd been about three months since I'd last seen my family, and after years of trying to get my hormonal acne under control (and constantly tweaking my skincare routine and lifestyle habits), my skin was finally, miraculously, completely clear. Heck, it was glowing! For the first time almost ever, I felt confident walking outside without a stitch of makeup, and even more astounding, whenever I did so, I'd accrue compliments (sometimes from complete strangers) on my skin—an experience that was completely foreign to me.

SKIN CARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO