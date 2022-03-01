Remove wrinkles and look your best with this portable clothes steamer

The OGHome Portable Clothes Steamer ($18.51) from Amazon. (Amazon)

Have you ever gotten ready for work or been on a business trip somewhere only to look in the mirror and see wrinkles all over your clothes? At that moment, it seems like nothing could possibly be worse. Sure we all might be a little over dramatic from time to time. But wrinkles?

That’s where something like the OGHom Portable Clothes Steamer comes in. With the deal that Amazon’s currently running, you can save nearly 30% and have yours by the end of the week .

A clothes steamer is like an upgraded version of an iron. It gets wrinkles out just as well, but it does so naturally via steam instead of you needing to hot press the clothes on an ironing board. With this portable steamer you can take it with you on the go without needing to check your ironing board at the airport, so you’ll never have to stress about wrinkles again.

This steamer has a 240mL water tank that gives you 15 minutes of continuous steaming. That should be more than enough time to get multiple outfits completely wrinkle-free. Even with a high-capacity tank like that, it can heat up in under two minutes and be ready to go.

With its 9ft electrical cord, you shouldn’t have any problems using it from just about any outlet in your room. The easy-to-use handle has a button right where your thumb sits, so all you have to do is press down and it starts steaming right away.

Using steam is also better for your clothes than a hot iron, which makes this steamer safe for:

Shirts

Pants

Silk

Sports jerseys

Suits

Wedding dresses

Plush toys

…and more. Additionally, it uses a stainless steel heating plate to resist rust and corrosion so that it lasts longer than other steamers. The built-in overheating protection automatically shuts the steamer off if it gets too hot, and the 1-year warranty ensures that you don’t have to worry about it breaking or failing.

So what are you waiting for? Pick up your OGHom Portable Clothes Steamer today for just $18.