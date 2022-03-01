ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Elon Musk snacks on espiropapa, greets locals during South Texas Charro Days festivities

By Andrea Guzmán
 2 days ago
Elon Musk made an appearance at Charro Days, a pre-Lenten celebration in Brownsville, Texas, where he was seen walking through crowds with his youngest son, X Æ A-XII, and chomping down on...

Comments / 29

Martha Ortiz
2d ago

You GO "ELON MUSK" pretty soon you'll be eating home made flour tortillas LoL 😂👍

Reply
13
Di Bo Chet.
1d ago

He’s right about keeping the California politics and Life out of Texas When he stated “ Let Texas be Texas” Glad to have your family and Business here!

Reply
2
Travis William
2d ago

Yea not sure if we’re supposed to be impressed by a billionaire who’s not native to Texas or the south showing up to eat food at a local event , I like Elon for his scientific approach and the things he’s doing with space but as a person with money he’s just that guy over there

Reply(4)
2
Business
Community Policy