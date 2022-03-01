ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The final AP Indiana high school boys basketball poll of the season: No local No. 1s

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
The final Associated Press Indiana high school boys basketball poll of the season:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Chesterton (12) 23-0 240 1

2. Fishers 21-2 206 2

3. Carmel 17-5 151 4

4. Homestead 19-5 147 3

5. Ben Davis 18-6 125 5

6. Penn 20-2 121 6

7. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 19-2 111 7

8. Cathedral 19-6 85 8

9. Valparaiso 19-4 75 9

10. Anderson 19-4 73 10

Others receiving votes: Lawrence North 35. Bloomington North 26. Floyd Central 15. Lafayette Jeff 9. Terre Haute North 8. Jasper 7. Lafayette Harrison 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Glenn (10) 21-2 236 1

2. Mishawaka Marian (2) 19-3 209 2

3. NorthWood 22-2 177 5

4. Sullivan 21-2 134 3

5. Brownstown 20-3 121 8

6. New Castle 17-4 109 9

7. Norwell 19-4 92 6

8. Leo 16-5 84 4

9. Connersville 18-6 78 10

10. Greensburg 20-4 62 NR

Others receiving votes: Peru 55. Brebeuf Jesuit 44. N. Harrison 27. S. Bend Washington 12.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Monroe Central (11) 21-0 230 1

2. Eastside 23-1 206 2

3. Central Noble 22-2 190 3

4. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 19-4 180 5

5. Linton-Stockton 20-4 136 4

6. Carroll (Flora) 20-1 116 6

7. Wapahani 18-4 103 7

8. S. Spencer 18-3 89 8

9. Eastern Hancock 17-5 67 10

10. Lake Station 19-3 54 NR

Others receiving votes: Northeastern 36. Park Tudor 18. Clinton Prairie 15.

Class A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Gary 21st Century (5) 18-4 222 2

2. N. Daviess (7) 20-3 214 1

3. Loogootee 18-5 166 4

4. Barr-Reeve 16-7 148 5

5. N. White 18-3 144 6

6. Tindley 16-7 131 7

7. Edinburgh 19-3 114 8

8. Bloomfield 17-6 103 3

9. Lutheran 15-5 57 10

10. Jac-Cen-Del 17-5 42 NR

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 26. Argos 19. Covington 18. Metropolitan 16. Blue River 14. Borden 6.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at 317-444-6649.

