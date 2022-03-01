ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nextleaf Solutions Touts Positive Trends In Gross Margin, Posts $1.15M In Q1 Revenue

By Jelena Martinovic
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCannabis company Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) announced business and financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2022 period ended December 31, 2021. Q1 2022 Business Highlights. The company earned processing revenues from cannabis concentrate and branded product sales of approximately $1.15 million, with a gross margin...

