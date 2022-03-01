ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Benchmark Feels That Meta's Advertising Problem Is 'Getting Worse, Not Better'

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has an advertising problem "getting worse, not better" as Benchmark initiated coverage on the Mark Zuckerberg-led company. Analyst Mark Zgutowicz started coverage with a Hold without a price target, noting that while Apple Inc's...

