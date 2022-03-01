ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico Supreme Court finds stream rule unconstitutional

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court determined Tuesday that a rule allowing private landowners to limit public access to streams and rivers is unconstitutional and contrary to state statute. The court announced its decision after hearing oral arguments in a case that centered on whether...

