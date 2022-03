The Ottawa Senators should be buyers at the deadline, because they don’t have very much to sell. Also, with the negative reputation of ownership and the way in which they treated their past free agent signings, it is safe to assume that Ottawa is not going to be a popular destination for free agents in the summer of 2022. General manager Pierre Dorion’s only hope of building a winner is by doing it through the draft and by making trades. Obviously, the Senators are not making the playoffs this year, so any sort of rental player doesn’t make sense. Furthermore, any Senators player on an expiring deal that is not in the teams plans for next season should be moved at the NHL trade deadline.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO