YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Just a few beeps is all it could soon take for Northern York County Regional Police officers to bring a missing person home safe and sound. “We want to get these devices on as many wrists and ankles as we can, so in the event someone does go missing, we can quickly bring them home to their loved ones,” said David Lash, chief of the Northern York County Regional Police Department (NYCRPD).

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO