The Northgate Vikings created some late-inning magic Friday night for the second game in a row. Going to the bottom of the sixth, the Vikings trailed the Woodward Academy War Eagles 3-1. They rallied to tie the game but ultimately fell in the second extra-inning and lost 4-3. After falling behind 3-0 after three innings, Head Coach Todd Herrington played some small ball to get the Vikings' first run. Jadon Woodall reached on a bunt single, went to second on a Matthew Screws ground out and scored when the War Eagles mishandled a bunt by Cal Chastain.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO