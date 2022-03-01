49ers rank second-worst in 2022 draft capital

- Jalen Pitre, Safety, 6 foot, 196lbs, Senior from Baylor. 66 Tackles, 3.5 Sacks, 18.5 tackles for a loss, 2 Interceptions, 7 Passes Defended and 3 Forced Fumbles. I can not say enough good things about Pitre as a "football player." Pure athlete who is easy to watch because he seems to always make plays. Where I was most impressed by Pitre was the timing on his blitzes. It was incredible, from the moment he shows the blitz to getting off as the ball is snapped, he was a true artist on the field. His zone coverage in short to intermediate routes was also top notch, he wipes running backs, tight ends and even receivers out of the passing game under 10 yards. He keeps track of the players in his zone while also watching the quarterback and placing himself between each. He is very aggressive while also remaining heady, very rarely makes a decision that is wrong. This shows up in defending the screen game, RPOs and read options. Seems he is always reading plays correctly.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO