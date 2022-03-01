ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers rank second-worst in 2022 draft capital

By David Bonilla
 2 days ago
Tankathon calculated the value of the selections for each NFL team in the upcoming draft, ranking the organizations by total draft capital. It should come as no surprise that the San Francisco 49ers, who lack a first-round pick until 2024, are nowhere near the top of the ranking. In fact, John...

