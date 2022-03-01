ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court to hear challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act

By Tripp J Crouse, KNBA - Anchorage
ktoo.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will hear several cases challenging the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA. The law was passed in 1978 in response to the disproportionate removal of Native children from their homes, families and communities. The Indian Child Welfare Act...

www.ktoo.org

Comments / 0

