Getting ready for prom season with A Queen’s Closet

Janita Badon recently surprised her grandma, Irma Badon, aged 83, with a new home. The granddaughter was fulfilling a promise she had made to her grandmother at eight years old. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted, the duo can be seen walking towards a home, surrounded by other members of their family. The senior citizen, using a walker and wondering why she could not just unwrap the present at home, is thoroughly shocked and excited when she learns she was in fact approaching the front porch of her new house. Badon's grandma was finally able to fulfill a lifelong wish, Good Morning America's Brightly reports.

